Essie Di Lucca’s tragic ending will change Holby City forever

By Laura Denby

Holby City’s Essie Di Lucca is at present on the centre of one of many present’s most heartbreaking plots – and given how a lot tragedy and sorrow that hospital has seen, that is fairly an announcement. After beforehand battling ovarian most cancers, Essie’s sickness returned and her situation is now terminal.

Each on-screen demise of any character provokes an emotional response with avid viewers; however Essie’s loss will have a long-lasting impression on the present.

Arriving on the wards as Nurse Harrison again in 2014, Essie shortly made her mark as an opinionated, however calm, presence at Holby – a profitable mixture. Essie can typically be discovered alongside accomplice Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) and good friend Dominic Copeland (David Ames), however she has by no means been restricted to 1 group or division.

Her promotion to the position of transplant coordinator has seen her working in a number of areas of the hospital over time, main her to cross paths with numerous colleagues; together with the workers of A&E in sister present Casualty and fellow nurses throughout different wards.

Her kindness and compassion is aware of no limits. In fact, she has been a gradual assist to these she is closest to; however she additionally provided recommendation to distressed Man Self (John Michie) throughout one in every of her personal worst days. She has a robust bond with Henrik Hanssen (Man Henry), and Essie’s most cancers storyline has introduced her nearer to Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) too, as he dealt together with his personal analysis.

A scene between Essie and the formidable Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) is uncommon; however there’s the potential for extra earlier than Essie’s final goodbye, notably as Jac is a detailed good friend of Sacha’s. The transient exchanges they’ve had up to now had been memorable and thought-provoking, highlighting the character’s skill to seek out frequent floor with nearly anybody.

Essie all the time makes time to go the additional mile for sufferers, too. There have been many who had been comforted understanding they might be sorted by her, even asking for her by identify. It might be unstated however it’s apparent she is everybody’s favorite nurse.

It’s laborious to imagine that she has not all the time been part of the present. Actress Kaye Wragg has given lovely performances which have left us weeping at our screens, whereas delivering equally highly effective moments of pleasure – together with the heartwarming romantic relationship with Sacha.

There’s all the time heat and knowledge in a chat with Essie, who can seamlessly match into any storyline the place and when acceptable. It’s clear that irrespective of how properly anybody is aware of her, there’s a common respect for her; placing her proper on the coronary heart of the present.

As such, we discovered ourselves hoping she would discover happiness. Her want to have a baby was cruelly taken from her after her first analysis, and she or he determined to pursue adoption.

The chance arose when Ric Griffin’s (Hugh Quarshie) susceptible teenage granddaughter requested her to undertake her unborn child, however Essie endeared herself to us additional by turning her down and providing assist to them each as an alternative.

Final 12 months, she took over the care of slightly woman, Isla, after a relative of her late husband Raf begged her to take care of her. Though she delay informing the authorities, Essie finally gained approval to be Isla’s official carer and after years of selfless behaviour the end result felt very a lot deserved.

Though Essie has by no means faltered when others are in want, she has been reluctant to lean on them herself. She started to surprise what her goal was now that her life was coming to an early finish – so it was a terrific option to carry again Raf (Joe McFadden), who appeared in spirit to present her the solutions she wanted.

The dedication and a spotlight to element given to Essie’s ideas and emotions solely proves how iconic and unforgettable she is.

Love all the time wins… See you subsequent week #HolbyCity HR pic.twitter.com/lUEQCuFQ9e — BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) July 21, 2020

Holby City by no means airs anybody’s passing with out important focus, and by no means with out the sensitivity it deserves. Nonetheless, the setting of a hospital permits the story to maneuver on pretty swiftly, as demise is extra of an everyday prevalence.

But when portrayed realistically, transferring on will not be really easy this time. On the very least, the much-loved Essie must be talked about steadily far past her ultimate episode.

Her demise ought to have a profound impact on each character – and will change the present forever.

Holby City airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC Two – discover out what else is on with our TV Information.

