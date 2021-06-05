Esther Acebo (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Esther Acebo (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Esther Acebo is a Spanish actress, presenter, and reporter. She is understood for taking part in one of the vital essential position of Mónica Gaztambide in TV sequence Los angeles casa de papel (aka Cash Heist) from 2017 to 2021. In 2016, she carried out in Los encantados as an actress.

Biography

Esther Acebo was once born on 19 January 1983 in Madrid, Spain. She did her commencement in bodily task and game sciences from the College of Castilla-Los angeles Mancha: Ciudad Actual Campus in 2001.

Acebo hosted the Kosmi Membership youngsters’s program for the primary time. After, she began in Non-Prevent Other people, at the Moviestar channel extra, like a number. She went to the flicks with Ricardo Davila’s Los Encantados (Les Enchantés) in 2016. In the similar 12 months, she were given featured within the movie Baraka (2016). She starred within the film Rising Up (Hacerse mayor y otros problemas) within the 12 months 2018.

Within the 12 months 2011, she performed within the Nationwide Tv display Angel o Demonio beneath the identify of Nati. In 2017, Acebo change into a part of tv sequence Los angeles casa de papel (across the world referred to as Cash Heist) as Monica Gaztambide. She performed persona of one of the vital hostages who’s Arturo Román’s secretary and mistress. She additionally labored in Antes de perder, Sooner than Shedding, Los angeles Resistencia.

Bio

Actual Identify Esther Acebo Nickname Esther Occupation Actor, Presenter, and Reporter Date of Beginning 19 January 1983 Age (as in 2021) 38 Years Beginning Position Madrid, Spain Nationality Spanish House The town Madrid, Spain Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Javier Acebo Barreiro



Husband : Now not To be had Faith Christian Cope with Madrid, Spain

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Now not Identified School College of Castilla-Los angeles Mancha: Ciudad Actual Campus Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Angel o Demonio (2011)



Movie : Los Encantados (2016)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 6″ Ft Weight 50 Kg Determine Dimension 32-26-30 Eye Color Blue Hair Color Mild Brown Spare time activities Swimming, Travelling

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Price $ 2 million Approx

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Esther Acebo

Esther Acebo was once born and taken up in Madrid, Spain.

In 2018, she gained the award of the best-supporting actress on tv.

Acebo is highly regarded on Instagram account and has greater than 10 million fans.

She is an avid canine lover and owns a puppy canine.

You probably have extra information about Esther Acebo. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

Comparable