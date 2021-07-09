Estimated 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Central Valley

(NEXSTAR) — An earthquake measuring 5.9 at the Richter scale shook citizens of Northern California and portions of Nevada on Thursday, in step with the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 3:49 PM close to Markleeville, California, about 30 miles south of Lake Tahoe, and was once adopted by way of greater than 10 aftershocks in California.

The intensity of the primary earthquake was once about 6 miles, in step with the USGS.

352 pm – Earthquake felt at Sacramento NWS administrative center. Possibly 1 minute lengthy. Venetian blinds transfer. Gentle construct/shake movement. — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 8, 2021

There have been no initial reviews of wear and tear or accidents, in step with the California Governor’s Place of work of Emergency Products and services, however administrative center officers referred to as it a “hastily evolving state of affairs.”

Studies on social media and from the USGS confirmed the quake was once felt so far as the San Francisco Bay Space and east of Carson Town, Nevada.

This can be a tale in construction and will probably be up to date.