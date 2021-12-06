Estudiantes came back from a historic match against Gimnasia and the La Plata classic ended tied 4-4

Gymnastics and Students they played a great game in the Forest in a new edition of the classic of At payment, who had the focus on his cupping aspirations, for the penultimate date of the Professional Football League (LPF). They tied 4-4: a hat-trick by Luis Miguel Rodríguez and the remaining of German Brahian, they converted for him Lobo; Gustavo Javier Of the Priest, Nicholas Pasquini, Fabian Noguera and Leandro Diaz they scored for him Click, where Mariano also showed off Andújar stopping him a penalty to Flea in the first half.

The party paralyzed the Buenos Aires capital. It had a security operation from 450 troops, as ordered by the Agency for the Prevention of Violence in Sports (Aprevide). The referee was Dario Herrera and transmitted TNT Sports).

The Click, which has already secured at least its qualification to the previous phase of the Libertadores 2022, but he still intends to seal his passport to the group stage of the continental competition for what he must now win on the last date against Aldosivi at home to finish in the top five of the 2021 annual table. The wolf, meanwhile, fight for a place in the South American, but with this tie he no longer depends on himself. The Tripero is located thirteenth in the accumulated table with 50 units and needs to stay between seventh and eleventh step, that for having worse goal difference still does not meet the objective. He will try it on the last date before the Board of Trustees in Paraná.

Above you are ordered Lanús (56), Independent (54), Defense and Justice (53), Racing (50), Rosario Central (50), teams that are currently advancing to the South American, and also Union of Santa Fe (50), which leads him by goal difference.

Led by a great Pulga Rodríguez, Lobo was preparing to have a party at his home in front of more than 26 thousand fans, but Estudiantes came back two goals against and took a valuable point from the Bosque, where a vibrant classic was played and unforgettable. Because everything happened: eight goals to be the one with the most goals in history, two penalties and the extension of a historic streak in favor of Estudiantes, who has not lost against Gimnasia for 11 years. El Lobo, however, was able to break a drought of eight games and six years without goals in classics against Estudiantes, but it was not enough to win again. Furthermore, the tie did not allow Gimnasia to secure a ticket to the Copa Sudamericana and must resolve it on the last date before the Board of Trustees in Paraná.

The game did not start well for Néstor Gorosito’s team, since at 22 minutes Gustavo Del Prete put the visitors ahead after a corner kick from the left and a rebound that he found in the small area. When it seemed that Gimnasia was going to have a hard time reacting to the disadvantage, after 24 minutes, Pulga Rodríguez’s moment in the game began. After a lack of Agustín Rogel to the moving Johan Carbonero, the Tucumán took charge of the penalty but Andújar guessed the intention of the Tucumán, who after a long career defined soft to the left of the ex-goalkeeper of the Argentine national team.

History was a burden for the homeowner but Pulga, the great reinforcement for the second half of the year, took charge of the situation and with a double turned the scoreboard. First, at 30 minutes he shot Andújar after a cross from Nicolás Colazo from the left and then, at 33, he masterfully defined the outer face of the right boot to Andújar’s right post. The game did not give respite since at 39 minutes Estudiantes equalized the match with a goal from Nicolás Pasquini who with his right – his less skillful leg – placed it in the left corner of Rodrigo Rey. Two minutes before halftime, Uruguayan Brahian Alemán once again put “Pipo’s” team ahead with a bomb from afar that dislodged Andújar and put Gimnasia up 3-2.

After the break, the teams did not slacken in intensity, since before the first quarter of an hour, referee Darío Herrera saw a foul by Noguera on Eric Ramírez and charged a new penalty for the local. El Pulga returned to take charge of the execution but changed the definition, since it was decided with a strong shot in the middle of the arc for the 4-2 that seemed to direct the long-awaited triumph of Gimnasia. But the classic still had more emotions and five minutes later Noguera, the same one who had committed the controversial penalty, discounted and gave life to Estudiantes. At 33 minutes and after a play to the right, Leandro Díaz captured a long rebound from Rey after a rebound from Manuel Castro and silenced the incredulous home fans who were already celebrating the victory.

Gymnastics and Students starred in a classic for history that left more in line with Ricardo Zielinski’s team, which has already qualified for the Copa Libertadores. El Pincha continues to dominate the history of AFA leagues in the professional era with 59 wins, 58 draws and 45 losses in 162 games, and has not lost a classic since the second date of the Clausura 2010 tournament.

Trainings:

Gymnastics: Rodrigo Rey; Francisco Gerometta, Leonardo Morales, Guillermo Fratta and Nicolás Colazo; Brahian Alemán, Emanuel Cecchini, Manuel Insaurralde and Johan Carbonero; Luis Rodríguez and Eric Ramírez. DT: Nestor Gorosito.

Students: Mariano Andújar; Leonardo Godoy, Agustín Rogel, Fabián Noguera and Matías Aguirregaray; Matías Pellegrini, Bautista Kociubinski, Fernando Zuqui and Nicolás Pasquini; Gustavo Del Prete and Leandro Díaz. DT: Ricardo Zielinski.

Referee: Darío Herrera.

Stadium: Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata.

TV: TNT Sports.

POSITIONS

