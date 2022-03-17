Estudiantes de La Plata qualified for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores: this will be the draw

Students qualified for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022 by beating Everton 1-0 in La Plata, just as they had done in the first leg in Chile. The click fulfilled the objective of continuing in the Libertadores after four matches against the two Chilean teams, now Everton and before Audax Italiano.

Estudiantes and Everton played a passive and bland first hour without creativity or depth. The two opted for similar schemes, with lines of three at the back, flying sides and three forwards. The monotony was shaken by a free kick by former Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, Juan Cuevas at 17 minutes of the initial stage, when he finished off a free kick below the barrier and Mariano Andújar responded with confidence. The locals came close with a couple of shots from outside by Jorge Rodríguez and Matías Pellegrini. In the first, the Argentine goalkeeper Fernando De Paul responded well and the second went out.

Students, with important absences and players who reached the limit due to strong flu states, speculated with the advantage of the first leg, and Everton, except for a series of four consecutive corner kicks, never burned the ships to try to turn history. Until after 33 minutes, in a bad start by the Chilean defense, Estudiantes pressed in the middle of the field, the Uruguayan central defender Agustín Rogel, who went up in attack, took advantage of a rebound and faced like a striker. Upon entering the area he took a tremendous right cross to beat De Paul and give Ricardo Zielinski’s team peace of mind.

(Photobooks)

The supplement showed a sharper Students despite the advantage and Everton with the same position, since they never broke the mold or had rebellion to change history. The Argentine team had two chances in the first 10 minutes. At 5 a good counter by Gustavo Del Prete that went close and at 8 a shot by Pellegrini that De Paul contained in two stages. Then the also Uruguayan Manuel Castro put in a good reply at 22 minutes that ended in a shot by Emmanuel Mas that went wide near the left post. In the 37th minute a good free kick from Braian Orosco found Rogel’s head, who forced a great save from De Paul.

Another good job by central defenders Ezequiel Muñoz and Rogel was highlighted in the winner, although Mas also did a good job. The white and redwho today could not count on their two center forwards, the injured Mauro Boselli and the suspended Leandro Díaz, will not rest after this celebrated classification, because tomorrow Zielinski will begin to think about the starting team that will play on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. Platense classic on the Gymnastics and Fencing court.

Formations:

Students: Mariano Andujar; Agustín Rogel, Ezequiel Muñoz and Fabián Noguera; Leonardo Godoy, Jorge Rodríguez, Fernando Zuqui and Emmanuel Más; Matías Pellegrini, Gustavo Del Prete and Alan Marinelli. DT: Ricardo Zielinsky.

Everton (Chile): Ferdinand DePaul; Rodrigo Echeverría, Julio Barroso and Diego Oyarzún; Adrián Sánchez, Benjamín Berrios, Alvaro Madrid and Alex Ibacache; Juan Cuevas, Lucas Di Yorio and Ismael Sosa. DT: Francisco Meneghini.

This Thursday all the pots will be defined with the match between Catholic University of Ecuador against The Strongest. It should be noted that in the first leg it was 0-0 equality and everything will be resolved in the second leg. What’s more, Fluminense could not make use of the 3-1 advantage that he got in the first game and Olympiad, after beating him 2-0, He eliminated it on penalties.

Conmebol has already confirmed the draw date for this instance: it will be the Friday March 25 in Paraguay. At the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay, chance will determine how the eight zones will be formed. The event will start at 12 noon (Argentine time) and, as is customary, the South American groups will first be drawn in the same event.

It is worth mentioning that, as in the Champions League, the double value of the visiting goal in case of equality in the overall result from the round of 16 onwards was extinguished from the regulations. The venue and date of the final of the continental contest par excellence in South America have already been designated with a special date due to the movements in the calendar generated by the celebration of the Qatar 2022 World Cup between November and December: Saturday October 29 at the stadium Monumental from Guayaquil, Ecuador.

· THE COPONES OF THE DRAW OF THE LIBERTADORES

Pot 1: Palmeiras (Brazil) will go to Group A for being defending champion, River (Argentina), Boca (Argentina), Flamengo (Brazil), Nacional (Uruguay), Peñarol (Uruguay), Atlético Mineiro (Brazil) and Cerro Porteño (Paraguay).

Pot 2: Athletico Paranaense (Brazil), Libertad (Paraguay), Independiente del Valle (Ecuador), Universidad Católica (Chile), Emelec (Ecuador), Corinthians (Brazil), Colo Colo (Chile) and Vélez (Argentina).

Pot 3: Sporting Cristal (Peru), Deportivo Cali (Colombia), RB Bragantino (Brazil), Deportivo Táchira (Venezuela), Alianza Lima (Peru), Deportes Tolima (Colombia), Colón (Argentina) and Caracas (Venezuela).

Pot 4: Always Ready (Bolivia), Talleres (Argentina), Independiente Petrolero (Bolivia), Fortaleza (Brazil), América Mineiro (Brazil), Olimpia, Estudiantes and the winner of Universidad Católica (Ecuador) against The Strongest (Bolivia).

· THE DATES OF THE GROUP PHASE:

First : from April 5 to 7

Second : from April 12 to 14

Third : from April 26 to 28

Quarter : from May 3 to 5

Quinta : from May 17 to 19

Friday : from May 24 to 26

round of 16 : from June 28 to 30 (go) and from July 5 to 7 (return)

Quarter finals : from August 2 to 4 (go) and from August 9 to 11 (return)

semifinals : August 30 and 31 (go) and September 6 and 7 (return)

Final : October 29th

