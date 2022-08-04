Eternals 2, with Chloe Zhao as director, might be underway after feedback from a Surprise voice actor

In spite of no longer being a part of Surprise’s Comedian-Con bulletins, Eternals 2 might be within the worksafter actor Patton Oswalt spoke in regards to the upcoming sequel.

All over an interview with The These days Display, the 53-year-old actor and comic steered that an Eternals sequel is already within the worksand would have the director of the primary movie.

“They’ve introduced that there will probably be a sequel to Eternals and that Chloe Zhao will direct it“, printed. “So with a bit of luck there will probably be extra Starfox and Pip adventures.“.

Even if the primary film ended with a line indicating his go back, it was once unclear if it could be a complete sequel or a part of a team-up film.

In truth, Surprise manufacturer Nate Moore went as far as to state that Eternals 2 was once no longer an “legal responsibility” for the studio.

“It isn’t one thing that is very important“, mentioned. “Clearly we’ve got concepts of the place lets move, however there is not any rule that we need to have 3 of these items and that is the primary. When you handiest watch Eternals, you’ll be able to revel in Eternals, you’ll be able to perceive Eternals, and you are excellent to move“.

Surprise’s Eternals includes a solid together with Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Barry Keoghan, bringing comedian guide superheroes to the massive display for the primary time. Moreover, Patton Oswalt voiced Pip the Troll in a post-credits scene along Harry Kinds.

That post-credits scene turns out to arrange new adventures with Pip and Starfox, and Eternals left a couple of unfastened ends, plot-wise.