Eternals Star Is Teasing A Marvel Love Triangle

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever increasing place, and there are some very thrilling initiatives coming down the pipeline. Chief amongst them is

Chloé Zhao’s The Eternals, which will probably be a large cosmic story instructed over hundreds of years. The film boasts an impressive and various forged, together with actress Gemma Chan. Chan might have made her Marvel debut as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel, however she’ll be taking part in new character Sersi in The Eternals. And he or she lately teased a love triangle within the upcoming blockbuster.