Ethan Hawke Joins ‘Moon Knight’ Series at Disney Plus

Ethan Hawke has been forged in a number one position within the “Moon Knight” collection at Disney Plus, Selection has confirmed with sources.

The precise particulars of Hawke’s character are being stored beneath wraps, however he’s reportedly set to play the present’s lead villain. Selection beforehand reported that Oscar Isaac is ready to star within the collection.

Marvel declined to remark. Reps for Hawke didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

“Moon Knight” tells the story of Marc Spector (Isaac), an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to battle crime after he turns into the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

It was beforehand introduced that Jeremy Slater will function the author, govt producer, and showrunner on “Moon Knight.” As with all of the Marvel-Disney Plus reveals, it is going to be produced by Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios.

Extra to return….