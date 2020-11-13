Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough Join Gyllenhaal’s ‘Responsible’

Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Byron Bowers, Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph, David Castañeda, Christina Vidal and Paul Dano have joined Jake Gyllenhaal within the Netflix thriller “The Responsible.”

Antoine Fuqua is directing from a script by Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”), based mostly on the Gustav Moller-helmed Danish drama “Den Skyldige,” which premiered on the 2018 Sundance Movie Pageant. The pic takes place over the course of a single morning at a 911 dispatch middle with a name operator — performed by Gyllenhaal — making an attempt to save lots of a caller in grave hazard, however then discovering that nothing is because it appears, and going through the reality is the one method out.

Adrian Martinez, Invoice Burr, Beau Knapp and Edi Patterson are additionally becoming a member of the solid. Gyllenhaal is producing together with Riva Marker for 9 Tales; Fuqua and Kat Samick for Fuqua Movies; Scott Greenberg; Daring Movies’ Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina; and Amet Leisure’s David Haring. Govt producers are Pizzolatto, Annie Marter, Gustav Moller, Lina Flint, Christian Mercuri, Jon Oakes, Eric Greenfeld and Justin Bursch.

Selection first reported in 2018 that Gyllenhaal was connected to the remake of “Den Skyldige,” which gained the world cinema viewers award on the Sundance Movie Pageant and was named one of many prime 5 international language motion pictures of 2018 by the Nationwide Board of Assessment.

Hawke starred in “First Reformed” and “Boyhood.” Sarsgaard toplined “The Looming Tower” and the upcoming “The Batman.” Keough’s credit embody “Mad Max: Fury Highway” and “The Satan All of the Time.” Bowers was in “Honey Boy” and the upcoming “Concrete Cowboys.” Randolph starred in “Dolemite Is My Title.”

Castañeda’s credit embody “The Umbrella Academy” and “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” Vidal starred in “7 Days to Vegas.” Dano toplined “The Batman” and “Love & Mercy.” Martinez’s credit embody “Stumptown” and “I Really feel Fairly.” Burr appeared in “F Is for Household” and “The King of Staten Island.” Knapp’s credit embody “The Good Guys” and “Southpaw.” Patterson stars in “The Righteous Gems.”