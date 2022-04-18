Ethereum has opted for a technology that will allow it to consume 99% less energy… but it has just delayed its adoption

When Ubisoft announced the launch of Quartz, its NFT platform, it was quick to clarify that it would not be based on the Bitcoin or Ethereum blockchain, but on Tezos, whose main strong point was energy saving: while a transaction in either of the first two cryptocurrencies consumes the equivalent of a year of video streaminganother made in Trezos only consumes the equivalent of 30 seconds of streaming.

Power consumption requirements they have been the great Achilles heel of the main cryptocurrencies in these years, having turned them into a source of contamination and serious distortion of the graphics card market.





For this reason, some of these cryptocurrencies have begun to plan their abandonment of the technology responsible for this, the proof-of-work (proof of work) or PoWon which their ‘mining’ work is based… in favor of an alternative called proof-of-stake (participation policy) or PoSsomewhat less secure, but much less expensive and slow.

Ethereum is precisely one of these cryptocurrencies that aims to do away with ‘miners’ and use ‘validators’ instead (responsible for confirming the new blocks of the blockchain), which will be rewarded according to the amount of time they spend on the network and the amount of ETH they keep in staking.

To achieve this, in December 2020 Ethereum 2.0 was launched, the blockchain based from minute 1 on PoS. And the plan was to make a transition where, after a year and a half, both versions of Ethereum could merge (what is known as the Ethereum Merge).

However, the transition to the Ethereum Merge is turning out to be more complex than initially thought, and according to one of those responsible for its planning and execution, Tim Beiko, the merger will have to be delayed “until a few months after June, still without a specific date”although he assures that “in any case, we are in the final chapter of PoW in Ethereum”.

It won’t be June, but likely in the few months after. No firm date yet, but we’re definitely in the final chapter of PoW on Ethereum – Tim Beiko | timbeiko.eth 🔥🧱 (@TimBeiko) April 12, 2022

The news, although negative for global energy sustainability (and for gamers, who are hoping that the graphics card market will have stock again), will be a relief for current Ethereum miners, who will be able to squeeze profitability out of their expensive GPUs for a few more months, and also gives them more time to get rid of them).