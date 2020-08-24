Etienne Comar to Direct ‘A l’ombre des filles,’ Playtime Boards Sales

Etienne Comar, a well-established French producer and screenwriter who made his directorial debut with the Berlinale opener “Django” in 2017, is stepping again behind the digicam for the jail drama “A L’ombre des filles.”

The film, which is able to quickly start taking pictures, is headlined by a top-notch European solid together with Alex Lutz (“Man”), Agnès Jaoui (“The Style of Others”), Veerle Baetens (“The Damaged Circle Breakdown”), Hafsia Herzi (“Mektoub My Love”) and Marie Berto (“Grand Central”).

Set over a summer season, the movie follows Luc, a famend singer who agrees to give singing classes in a girls’s jail. Shortly, Luc may have to take care of their unpredictable temperaments and hold them in concord all through the varied jail dramas.

“A l’ombre des filles” is being produced by Didar Domehri at Maneki Movies and Comar at Arches Movies, and is co-produced by Jacques-Henri Bronckart and Gwenaëlle Libert at Versus Manufacturing in Belgium. Playtime will deal with worldwide gross sales on the movie.

The film might be distributed in France by Advert Vitam and in Belgium by O’Brother Distribution. Other than his robust observe report as a producer, Comar can be the co-writer of Xavier Beauvois’ Cannes prize-winning “Of Gods and Males” and Maiwenn’s “My King.”

Domehri runs the 10-year-old banner Maneki Movies, whose credit embrace Eva Husson’s Cannes competitors movie “Women of the Solar.” Her present slate consists of “Petite Fleur” by Santiago Mitre and “Reminiscence Home” by Joao Paulo Miranda. Playtime’s gross sales roster consists of Naomi Kawase’s “True Moms” and Francois Ozon’s “Summer season of 85,” which might be taking part in at San Sebastian and Toronto.

“A l’ombre des filles” is produced in affiliation with Manon 10, SG Picture 2019, Canal+, Ciné+, RTBF, Proximus and Be TV, with the help of Wallimage and Inver Tax Shelter, and developed with the help of the CNC’s growth grant, ANGOA and Indefilms Initiative 8.