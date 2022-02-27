Etsy announces an increase in its fees from April: sellers will be charged 6.5% of each transaction

The transaction fees that the e-commerce platform Etsy imposes on sellers using its platform have not increased for 4 years. At the time, they went from 3.5% to 5%… now, a new rise is announced: up to 6.5%.

But the platform, specialized in crafts and vintage productswill not bring these new rates into force for another month and a half: next april 11. The publication fee for each article ($0.2) will, however, remain unchanged.





“Our new fee per transaction will allow us to invest in key areas such as marketing and support”, justifies its CEO, Josh Silverman, who thus intends that his company be able to offer a “more human trade”.

Types of rates

According to their website update, “Sellers may be required to pay the following types of fees.” Some, like Etsy Ads or offsite advertising, are optionalbut those of transaction and publication, already mentioned, are unavoidable:

Posting Fees: “You will be charged a $0.20 listing fee for each item you list on Etsy.com or the Etsy mobile apps. For items listed in your Etsy shop, there are no additional listing fees for publish articles on your Pattern site”. Likewise, “you will be charged the listing fee of $0.20 for each of these ads until you cancel automatic renewal“, what takes place every 4 months.

Transaction Fees: “When you make a sale through Etsy.com, you will be charged a transaction fee of 6.5% of the price of each listing plus the amount you charge for the gift option. [?] If you offer optional customization for an additional fee, that fee is added to the price of the ad you show.” Currency conversions may add extra costs.

year of records

The decision comes after a year of great numbers for Etsy. The company, which has just closed its fiscal year, has released data that show that it is in a period of growth:

Etsy has added 10 million new buyers, bringing the total number of buyers to 90 million.

In 2021 it has reached record sales figures per salesperson .

The increase in their income over last year is 30%.

Its turnover reaches 641 million euros, an increase of 16.2%.

Before your pothole yesterday (caused by the Russo-Ukrainian war) Etsy shares were worth almost three times as much which they held at the end of 2019.

To this is added that Etsy’s forecasts happen because the first quarter of this year I managed to reach 527 million euros in salescompared to the 404 recorded in the equivalent period of 2021.