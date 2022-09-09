EU ministers will meet today in Brussels to define a roadmap to the energy crisis unleashed by Russia

EU ministers will meet this Friday in Brussels to define a roadmap to the energy crisis unleashed by Russia

Los energy ministers of the countries of the European Union (EU) will meet this Friday in an extraordinary way in Brussels to delineate a response attached to the energy crisis unleashed by the Russian offensive in Ukrainewhich caused an increase in electricity bills.

Although the first symptoms of the crisis were already felt at the end of 2021, Russia’s offensive on Ukraine promoted an unprecedented increase in the price of natural gas, in a scenario that cast a dense cloud of uncertainty.

Until the beginning of the year, 40% of European imports of natural gas came from Russiaand especially critical to keeping the industry of Germany.

However, to penalize Russia for the offensive in Ukraine the European Union decided to get rid of Russian gas and, in retaliation, Moscow drastically cut supply, forcing the EU to urgently seek other suppliers.

This table made electricity and heating bills in Europa skyrocket to levels never seen before, a scenario aggravated by the approach of boreal winter.

The price of electricity in Europe is directly linked to that of gas, and ministers must now seek to reform that energy market.

Faced with this dramatic scenario, the European Comission will ask the ministers in Brussels consider a highly complex package of measures.

The package includes ideas such as adopting a cap on the price of natural gas and also limiting the enormous profits of companies that generate electricity with low-cost devices, as well as a “solidarity contribution” to generators based on fossil fuels.

However, these proposals still do not achieve unanimous support, since each country fears the local impact of the measures launched.

The Minister of Energy of Germany, Leonore Gewesslersaid it was necessary to engage in a “frank discussion” on a possible solidarity tax for “energy companies that make extraordinary profits in times of war.”

Through his spokesman, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croopointed out that the set of measures launched by the European Comission “They are in the right direction, but they are not enough.”

According to Alexander de Croo, Europeans pay for gas ten times more than Americans and twice as much as Asians. “This is unsustainable. We are literally letting our homes and our industry go bankrupt,” she noted.

The idea of ​​a cap on the price of Russian gas is also greeted with caution. The Russian president has already warned that if that idea prospers, Russia will adopt a total suspension of supply.

“We will not deliver anything at all if it is contrary to our interests, in this case economic ones. No gas, no oil, no coal. Nothing,” Vladimir Putin threatened.

