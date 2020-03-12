General News

EU slams Trump’s ban on travel between U.S. and Europe over coronavirus

March 12, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Information Articles

Go away a remark

They rejected Trump’s suggestion that Europe isn’t doing adequate to wrestle COVID-19, saying that the 27-nation bloc “is taking sturdy movement to limit the unfold of the virus.”



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment