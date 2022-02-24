EU to send cyber operations experts to Ukraine to help fight Russia’s digital invasion

Russia has invaded Ukraine on the ground, but the digital invasion had started many days ago. The conflict has been brewing online for months, with Ukrainian organizations being the target of constant cyberattacks.

That is why the European Union has decided to make a emergency deployment of technical specialists to be shipped to Ukraine. The Netherlands, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Romania, and Croatia will send cybersecurity experts to help the Ukrainian government deal with cyberattacks.

Following the recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, Vladimir Putin signed a decree ordering the Russian Defense Ministry to “guarantee peace” in both rebel enclaves by sending Russian troops to their territories.

As Russian tanks already set foot on Ukrainian soil, Lithuanian Deputy Defense Minister Margiris Abukevicius explained to Reuters that “Ukraine may need help dealing with specific incidents or support to test its infrastructure for security weaknesses“.

The Ukrainian government has been pointing out that Russia is seeking to sow chaos by attacking its computer systems since mid-January with “The aim of destabilizing and creating a certain chaos in the daily lives of Ukrainians.” While Russia denies the allegations, Ukraine says that only Russia may have an interest in cyberattacks of these characteristics.

In January, Microsoft reported that several Ukrainian organizations were targeted by malware called “WhisperGate“: massive attacks that pass themselves off as ransomware but that are not resolved or paid for. Hence, their sole purpose is to destroy or disable the infected computers.

In February, Ukraine was the victim of a DDoS attack whose targets were high-level public bodies, such as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, the website of the Ukrainian army, and the two main banks of the country. The United States and the United Kingdom said that Russia was behind the attacks. UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said Monday that British cybersecurity experts are also working with Ukraine to help protect it from Russian activity.