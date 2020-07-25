Eugene And Ki Tae Young Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary

Eugene and Ki Tae Young are celebrating a big day!

On July 25, Eugene shared a sequence of pictures to her private Instagram account to have a good time her ninth marriage ceremony anniversary with husband Ki Tae Young.

Her caption reads, “The ninth anniversary. Time flies! For the primary time shortly, we frolicked with simply the 2 of us with out the little ones. It’s already been 9 years since we began our lives as a ‘married couple.’ I can’t imagine it. My husband, who at all times does his greatest for his household, I’m at all times grateful, and I really like you.”

Eugene and Ki Tae Young first met whereas engaged on the 2009 drama “Creating Future” and tied the knot in 2011. They welcomed their first daughter Rohee in 2015 and the household obtained a lot love from the general public throughout their look on KBS’s “The Return of Superman.” In 2018, Eugene gave start to their second daughter Lorin.

