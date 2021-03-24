Eugene and Kim So Yeon Partner Up With Determination In “The Penthouse 2”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” teased Eugene and Kim So Yeon’s cooperation within the upcoming episode.

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge unravels on the Penthouse, an house complicated reserved for these on the high of the social pyramid. It focuses on the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a gaggle of girls who cease at nothing to guard their youngsters.

Spoilers

In final week’s broadcast, Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) realized that Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) had been concerned in Bae Ro Na’s (Kim Hyun Soo‘s) homicide case by listening in by means of Na Ae Gyo’s (Lee Ji Ah‘s) cellphone.

Moreover, Cheon Search engine marketing Jin (Kim So Yeon) recalled Ha Eun Byul’s (Choi Ye Bin‘s) story that she had heard a mysterious ringtone on the time Bae Ro Na fell down. She realized that the melody was the identical because the ringtone from Joo Dan Tae’s second cellphone. After Cheon Search engine marketing Jin found that Joo Dan Tae had additionally modified garments in the midst of the Chung Ah Arts Excessive Faculty competition, she met up with Oh Yoon Hee with the assistance of Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae) and informed her, “There’s some form of entice. Joo Dan Tae is linked to it! I want you if we wish to discover the actual wrongdoer who killed Ro Na.”

The newly launched stills characteristic Oh Yoon Hee and Cheon Search engine marketing Jin silently exchanging significant gazes on the Penthouse. Oh Yoon Hee, who has arrived on the Penthouse, turns her head round to have a look at Cheon Search engine marketing Jin, and Cheon Search engine marketing Jin stares again at her from behind a wall. Collectively, they have a look at one another with very decided gazes. Viewers are curious to study whether or not Oh Yoon Hee and Cheon Search engine marketing Jin will be capable to finish their 25-year-long relationship of hatred to work collectively with the intention to uncover the reality.

From season one, Eugene and Kim So Yeon have captivated viewers with the detailed portrayal of their characters as they immerse themselves into their roles. Moreover, in addition they showcased explosive synergy as they depicted the gradual adjustments of their characters’ relationship. At the same time as they briefly exchanged glances with none phrases, the 2 skillfully portrayed their characters’ various feelings.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Eugene and Kim So Yeon have gotten position fashions on set as they create extraordinarily emotional scenes that may’t assist however take up lots of power with a surprisingly quantity of focus. Please deal with Oh Yoon Hee’s and Cheon Search engine marketing Jin’s actions as they commit all their power into taking down absolutely the evil.”

The following episode of “The Penthouse 2” will air on March 11 at 10 p.m. KST.

