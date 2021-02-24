Eugene And Park Eun Suk Share An Ambiguous Meeting In “The Penthouse 2”

Forward of the upcoming episode of “The Penthouse 2,” SBS has shared new stills of Eugene and Park Eun Suk.

“The Penthouse 2” is the second season of the suspenseful revenge drama about ambition and greed and girls who will cease at nothing to guard their kids.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode of “The Penthouse 2,” Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene)’s revenge kicked into full gear as she cleared herself of the cost of murdering Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), re-appeared in Cheon Search engine marketing Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon)’s life, and joined the Hera Palace as a member. She additionally threw a plot twist within the works as she grew to become Cheon Search engine marketing Jin’s “shadow singer.” Nonetheless, all of this revenge was doable as a result of assist of Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk).

In the stills, nonetheless, Logan Lee and Oh Yoon Hee are within the midst of an ambiguous assembly. Oh Yoon Hee has damaged down into emotional tears, whereas Logan Lee watches her with an unreadable expression on his face. It’s not clear if he’s answerable for her tears or is just approaching her throughout a susceptible second, nevertheless it means that the 2 of them share an unsure and harmful relationship.

On the finish of the primary season of “The Penthouse,” Logan Lee and Oh Yoon Hee had a fierce confrontation by which he held her answerable for the deaths of Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min) and Shim Soo Ryeon. Oh Yoon Hee denied killing Shim Soo Ryeon and ended up placing a knife to her personal throat and collapsing.

The manufacturing workers said, “Eugene and Park Eun Suk proceed to specific their characters in ‘The Penthouse 2’ with their robust appearing abilities. As a assassin and the brother of the sufferer, it appeared that Oh Yoon Hee and Logan Lee may by no means work collectively, however please sit up for seeing what selections and actions they take of their pursuit of revenge.”

This episode of “The Penthouse 2” airs on February 26 at 10 p.m. KST.

