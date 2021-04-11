Eugene And Park Eun Suk Show Off Their Friendship Through Sweet Reunion On Jeju Island

“The Penthouse” co-stars Eugene and Park Eun Suk reunited on Jeju Island!

On April 10, Park Eun Suk posted photographs he took with Eugene, her husband Ki Tae Younger, and their two daughters Rohee and Lorin. The caption reads, “Temporary encounter with a ravishing household in Jeju.” Park Eun Suk poses fortunately with the household, and he appears particularly joyful as he takes footage with Rohee and Lorin.

“The Penthouse 2” lately got here to an finish, and the third season will premiere in June.

