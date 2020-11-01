Eugene And Shin Eun Kyung Clash As They Fight For Their Daughters’ Futures On “The Penthouse”

SBS’s new drama “The Penthouse” launched stills of Eugene and Shin Eun Kyung’s upcoming battle.

“The Penthouse” is set in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse condo and facilities round three girls: the “queen” of the penthouse (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” who will cease at nothing to get what she needs (Kim So Yeon), and the “girl” who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society (Eugene).

Eugene’s character, Oh Yoon Hee, was an aspiring opera singer who had her desires reduce brief early attributable to a brutal damage to her throat. She led a relentless life to be able to make sure that her daughter, Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo), wouldn’t develop up in poverty like she did. However when Bae Ro Na exhibits indicators of being a proficient opera singer, Oh Yoon Hee refuses to let her daughter observe in her footsteps.

Shin Eun Kyung performs Kang Marie, the nouveau riche upstart of Hera Palace (the penthouse condo), who criticizes these above her however appears down on these under her. She is keen to go so far as steal for her daughter, Yoo Jenny (Jin Ji Hee), particularly as a result of her daughter doesn’t have the expertise to match her ambition and vainness.

Within the new stills, each mother-daughter pairs stand in entrance of Hwa Younger Center Faculty. Shin Eun Kyung congratulates Jin Ji Hee on making it into the coveted Chung Ah Arts Excessive Faculty with elaborate flower wreaths and a selfie.

In the meantime, Kim Hyun Soo is depressed and sullen as Eugene provides her a involved look. When the 2 moms meet with out their daughters in entrance of the varsity, Shin Eun Kyung appears contemptuous and scornful, whereas Eugene’s face is hidden from the digicam.

In earlier episodes, it was revealed that Yoo Jenny solely made it into the varsity as a result of she had framed Bae Ro Na for bullying, to the purpose the place Bae Ro Na was nearly expelled. Regardless that Yoo Jenny is just not as proficient as Bae Ro Na, she was the one who bought the invite to Chung Ah Arts Excessive Faculty.

A supply from the drama stated, “The battle between the Yoon Hee-Ro Na mother-daughter pair and Marie-Jenny mother-daughter pair provides a brand new sort of pleasure to the drama. Please stay up for how Yoon Hee and Marie resolve their kids’s battle over the humanities highschool admission.”

This episode of “The Penthouse” airs on November 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

