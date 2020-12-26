Eugene And Uhm Ki Joon’s Evolving Relationship Shakes Things Up On “The Penthouse”

SBS’s “The Penthouse” has unveiled an intriguing glimpse of main modifications to come back!

Beforehand on “The Penthouse,” Joo Dan Te (performed by Uhm Ki Joon) started treating Oh Yoon Hee (S.E.S.’s Eugene) in a different way after she selected to not reveal his secret to Cheon Search engine marketing Jin (Kim So Yeon), teasing a change within the dynamic between the 2 characters. In a while, Oh Yoon Hee realized that she was the one who had pushed Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min) to her dying, and he or she got here to the surprising resolution to cowl up the incident by burning Min Seol Ah’s apple necklace, alongside along with her clothes from that evening.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Joo Dan Te and Oh Yoon Hee meet for a meal at a swanky resort restaurant whereas trying to suss out one another’s intentions. Oh Yoon Hee exhibits as much as the restaurant in a horny black costume and crimson heels—and sporting a decided look in her eye. In the meantime, Joo Dan Te gazes again at her with a delicate, barely seductive smile, elevating the query of why the 2 characters are assembly alone outdoors the workplace.

The producers of “The Penthouse” teased, “By means of the assembly of Oh Yoon Hee and Joo Dan Te, the 2 individuals with the closest ties to Min Seol Ah’s homicide, there will probably be one other main shake-up within the relationships between the drama’s characters.”

The producers added, “As soon as once more, a extreme storm will blow violently via ‘The Penthouse’ because the drama races in direction of its finale, so please sit up for it.”

The subsequent episode of “The Penthouse” will air on December 28 at 10 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, make amends for the drama with English subtitles under!

