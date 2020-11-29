Eugene Invites Lee Ji Ah Over And Celebrates With Her In “The Penthouse”

SBS’s “The Penthouse” has revealed new stills of Eugene and Lee Ji Ah celebrating collectively.

“The Penthouse” is about in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse residence and facilities round three girls: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Chun Search engine optimisation Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she desires, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Shim Soo Ryun and Oh Yoon Hee held fingers for revenge towards Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon). The 2 girls made Joo Dan Tae, Lee Gyu Jin (Bong Tae Gyu), and Ha Yoon Chul’s (Yoon Jong Hoon‘s) plans for a 150-billion-won (roughly $135.7 million) funding come to naught. Whereas she was about to be kidnapped, Oh Yoon Hee managed to report Joo Dan Tae’s threats towards her and turned the tables on him. In the ending scene of episode 9, Oh Yoon Hee moved into the forty fifth flooring of Hera Palace trying fully totally different from earlier than.

New stills present Shim Soo Ryun and Oh Yoon Hee sharing their pleasure with each other at Oh Yoon Hee’s new dwelling at Hera Palace. Oh Yoon Hee emotionally folds her fingers over her coronary heart in disbelief, and Shim Soo Ryun appears to be like at her with a glad smile (see prime picture). How Oh Yoon Hee made it into Hera Palace is one thing viewers ought to stay up for discovering out within the episodes to return.

Lee Ji Ah and Eugene have been impressing viewers with their performing as their characters banded collectively towards evil. Whereas filming the scene within the new stills, Eugene brightened up the set together with her radiant smile. Identical to their characters, they remained shut off digital camera and labored collectively to rehearse their traces and positions.

The manufacturing crew said in regards to the upcoming episode, “Oh Yoon Hee’s entry into Hera Palace is the best turning level in Oh Yoon Hee’s life and a strong variable that may shake up the complete present. Please examine the published to see how far Shin Soo Ryun and Oh Yoon Hee’s solidarity will go and whether or not they may be capable to fully destroy the individuals of Hera Palace.”

The subsequent episode of “The Penthouse” airs on November 30 at 10 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama under!

