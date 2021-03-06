Eugene Is Devastated By Her Daughter Kim Hyun Soo’s Critical Condition In “The Penthouse 2”

New stills have been launched for “The Penthouse 2”!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge unravels on the Penthouse, an condominium complicated reserved for these on the prime of the social pyramid. The drama focuses on the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a bunch of ladies who cease at nothing to guard their youngsters.

The earlier episode made jaws drop because it was revealed that Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) purposely employed an accompanist (Nam Bo Ra) for Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) who would damage her efficiency on the twenty eighth Cheong Ah Artwork Excessive Faculty Pageant. He did that to be able to present his loyalty to his daughter Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin), and Bae Ro Na ended up discovering out the reality. Then Ha Eun Byul noticed hallucinations due to the medicine she was taking, and it additional fueled up the jealousy she felt in direction of Bae Ro Na. Finally, it prompted her to slash Bae Ro Na with the primary place trophy and push her down a flight of stairs.

On March 6, the drama unveiled new stills of a heartbreaking second between Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) and Bae Ro Na. Oh Yoon Hee is totally pale as she stares at her daughter’s unconscious determine on the hospital. Bae Ro Na’s gown is stained with blood, and Oh Yoon Hee’s expression is stuffed with ache and sorrow. As Bae Ro Na struggles between life and dying, it will likely be intriguing to learn how this might be a turning level in Oh Yoon Hee’s plans for revenge. Will Bae Ro Na make it out alive, and the way will this occasion change the connection between Oh Yoon Hee and Ha Yoon Cheol?

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “Although this was a bodily draining scene, Eugene and Kim Hyun Soo completely portrayed it with their passionate performing. In the sixth episode [that airs today], there might be a big twist. Please watch till the very finish.”

The subsequent episode of “The Penthouse 2” will air on March 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

