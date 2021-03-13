Eugene Is Overcome With Fury Because Of Yoon Jong Hoon And Kim So Yeon In “The Penthouse 2”

“The Penthouse 2” revealed a glimpse of Eugene completely portraying the fashion of her character Oh Yoon Hee!

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” is the second season of the suspenseful drama in regards to the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a gaggle of ladies on the high of the social pyramid, who will cease at nothing to guard their youngsters.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Oh Yoon Hee’s daughter Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) took a fall down a set of stone stairs after she was attacked by Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin). Ha Eun Byul’s mother and father Cheon Search engine marketing Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) tried to cowl up the reality as Oh Yoon Hee looked for the individual accountable for her daughter’s fall, and Bae Ro Na finally handed away. Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) later shocked Oh Yoon Hee by telling her that it was Ha Eun Byul who had attacked her daughter.

“The Penthouse 2” has now launched new stills that give a take a look at Oh Yoon Hee’s fury, which is in full distinction with the peaceful-looking Cheon Search engine marketing Jin and Ha Yoon Cheol.

Oh Yoon Hee discovers Cheon Search engine marketing Jin and Ha Yoon Cheol cozied up collectively and asleep within the Chung Ah Medical Heart. As she stares at them via a window, the look in her eyes reveals her uncontrollable rage and the way betrayed she feels, and she or he grips her daughter’s trophy in her hand.

Earlier than this, Ha Yoon Cheol had been by Oh Yoon Hee’s facet, attempting to actual revenge upon Cheon Search engine marketing Jin and Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon). Nonetheless, at his daughter Ha Eun Byul’s request, he tried to wreck Bae Ro Na’s efficiency and paid off the accompanist. He additionally organized for another person to take the blame for the assault. Though Bae Ro Na survived the incident, she later died within the hospital when a mysterious man eliminated her oxygen masks. Followers are eagerly ready to seek out out if Oh Yoon Hee will uncover the reality behind Bae Ro Na’s homicide.

The manufacturing group acknowledged, “Eugene, Kim So Yeon, and Yoon Jong Hoon are actors who give clear hints at their characters’ ever-changing feelings as they carry out, and so they captivate the viewer, drawing them into the scene.” They added, “Watch episode 7 to seek out out what sort of transformations the three characters will undergo as they expertise these intensified feelings.”

Episode 7 of “The Penthouse 2” airs on March 12 at 10 p.m. KST.

