SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” gave a peek at the mysterious assembly of the unlikely trio: Eugene, Kim So Yeon, and Kim Young Dae!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge unravels on the Penthouse, an residence complicated reserved for these on the high of the social pyramid. It focuses on the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a bunch of girls who stops at nothing to guard their youngsters.

Beforehand on “The Penthouse 2,” Cheon Search engine optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) fell into Joo Dan Tae’s (Uhm Ki Joon‘s) lure and was compelled to marry him in an effort to shield her household. The preview of the following episode confirmed a glimpse of her hellish marriage with him.

In the newly launched stills, Cheon Search engine optimization Jin involves the car parking zone to satisfy Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who’s already ready for her. Cheon Search engine optimization Jin seems at Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Young Dae) with a mix of uneasiness and anxiousness, and Joo Seok Hoon gazes at her with decided eyes. Cheon Search engine optimization Jin enters Oh Yoon Hee’s automotive as Secretary Jo (Kim Dong Kyu), who works for Joo Dan Tae, spies on them from afar. The upcoming episode will reveal why this unlikely trio secretly met up.

The manufacturing crew acknowledged, “One of many key factors to be careful for is how Cheon Search engine optimization Jin will discover a solution to escape the devilish Joo Dan Tae. Please tune into the tenth episode that can give each a touch and a twist about Bae Ro Na’s (Kim Hyun Soo‘s) demise.”

The following episode of “The Penthouse 2” will air on March 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

