Eugene Opens Up About Why She Almost Turned Down “The Penthouse” Role

In a current interview and pictorial for Noblesse Males journal, S.E.S.’s Eugene shared her sincere ideas on her function within the smash hit drama “The Penthouse.”

Eugene is at present starring within the second season of the wildly standard SBS drama as Oh Yoon Hee, a personality who’s an unsettling mixture of each good and evil.

The primary season of “The Penthouse” marked her first appearing mission in practically 5 years, and the idol-turned-actress confessed that she had been anxious about whether or not she’d be capable of make a profitable return to the display screen.

“Unexpectedly, 5 years had already handed,” she recalled. “For an actor, 5 years is a extremely lengthy time period. I anxious, ‘Will I be capable of begin once more?’”

Eugene went on to share that she had practically turned down her function in “The Penthouse,” explaining, “I wanted a sure period of time earlier than making up my thoughts to play the function of Oh Yoon Hee. This was at a distinct degree. As a result of it’s a task the place each second is aswirl with excessive and stunning feelings.”

“However everybody round me advised me that they wished me to take the function,” she continued, “they usually gave me the braveness by telling me I might do it.”

Eugene additionally confessed that she had struggled with the darker facets of her character, however that she tried her greatest to narrate to Oh Yoon Hee as a lot as doable.

“Any villain function can obtain acceptance [from viewers] so long as the character is each convincing and relatable,” she remarked. “Although Oh Yoon Hee is essentially a personality who has good in her coronary heart, I feel I’d have felt uneasy all through the drama if viewers couldn’t relate to her. Since I’ve to be Oh Yoon Hee, I attempted to remain true to the function whereas convincing myself [of the character’s good].”

Eugene added, “Author Kim Quickly Okay inspired me by telling me that she didn’t wish to give the function of Oh Yoon Hee to an apparent alternative [for the role].”

“[Kim Soon Ok] and I speak lots concerning the drama,” she continued, “and from a sure level on, she stated, ‘By now, every actor is aware of his or her character even higher than I do.’ She’s put her religion in us.”

Lastly, when requested what sort of function she hoped to play subsequent, Eugene replied, “I’d prefer to attempt a style piece. I feel it’d be enjoyable to play a science-fiction character with superpowers.”

