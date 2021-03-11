Eugene Secretly Sneaks Into Uhm Ki Joon’s Study Looking For Clues In “The Penthouse 2”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

On the earlier episode of “The Penthouse 2,” Oh Yoon Hee (performed by S.E.S.’s Eugene) tried to catch the legal answerable for her daughter Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo)’s tragic fall on the steps, which in the end led to her loss of life. Nonetheless, Cheon Search engine marketing Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) joined forces in masking up their daughter Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin)’s crime, main the search astray.

However simply when Oh Yoon Hee was prepared to surrender on every thing, Logan Lee (performed by Park Eun Suk) stopped her by revealing the stunning fact that Ha Eun Byul was the one answerable for Bae Ro Na’s loss of life.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode, Oh Yoon Hee returns to the place the place she endured the devastating torment of watching Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) die in her arms: Joo Dan Te (Uhm Ki Joon)’s examine. Her eyes brimming with dedication, Oh Yoon Hee furtively glances round to verify for bystanders earlier than sneaking into the penthouse examine.

As soon as inside, her subsequent step is to attempt to open the door that results in the key vault hidden inside Joo Dan Te’s examine, elevating the query of how Oh Yoon Hee discovered about this extremely secret house—and what she hopes to seek out there.

Praising Eugene’s dedication to her performing, the producers of “The Penthouse 2” remarked, “Eugene is pouring her complete physique and soul into each scene, and her passionate performing has been leaving everybody on set with a lump of their throat.”

They went on to tease, “Please tune in to this week’s episodes to seek out out whether or not Oh Yoon Hee will be capable of discover proof in regards to the fact behind her daughter Bae Ro Na’s homicide.”

The following episode of “The Penthouse 2” will air on March 12 at 10 p.m. KST.

