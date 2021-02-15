Eugene Talks About Her Time In S.E.S., Juggling Acting And Childcare, And More On “Grasp In The Home”

Eugene appeared on the February 14 episode of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home”!

The episode opened with the manufacturing workers asking the members what they have been doing in 1997. Kim Dong Hyun mentioned, “I used to be within the first 12 months of highschool.” Shin Sung Rok mentioned, “I used to be within the third 12 months of center college.” However ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo shocked all of them by saying, “I used to be born then.” Lee Seung Gi commented, “By some means we’ve turn out to be a multi-generation present.”

The query was a touch on the grasp for the episode, as Eugene was a part of the woman group S.E.S., which debuted in 1997. Eugene requested Cha Eun Woo when he first discovered about S.E.S. and he mentioned, “I discovered after I debuted. Folks do plenty of covers on the end-of-year performances and S.E.S. is all the time one of many teams being lined.”

Eugene additionally talked about her work on SBS’s hit drama “The Penthouse.” She mentioned, “Even the actors didn’t know the ending. I didn’t know that I used to be the prison. I solely discovered after I noticed it within the script. I knew my character would change, however I didn’t know she could be a assassin.”

She added, “I posted about S.E.S. on social media and there have been plenty of feedback from individuals who didn’t know that I used to be in S.E.S. Folks have been shocked and mentioned, ‘You have been in S.E.S.?’ I feel that plenty of youthful folks won’t know that.”

Eugene shared that she had labored a busy schedule whereas she was selling with S.E.S. “At the moment, we’d sleep about one or two hours an evening earlier than we needed to rise up once more,” she mentioned. “We’d have our make-up finished in our sleep. There have been occasions once we’d fall asleep in a single province and get up in a special one. As soon as we did a music present in Yeouido, took a ship up the Han River to Gangnam, after which took a helicopter to the provinces. It was an insane schedule.”

Eugene additionally confirmed her home and her two daughters, Rohee and Rorin. “After I work, my husband takes care of the children,” she mentioned. “Whoever is working, each time they depart the home, they offer encouragement to the individual staying behind. Going to work is 100 occasions simpler than childcare.” She defined that she and her husband selected to not work on the similar time in order that one in all them would all the time be with the children and mentioned, “If one thing actually good actually got here up, possibly we’d, however we determined we’d strive to not.”

She shared that her pastime is knitting and he or she likes making garments for her youngsters. When Rohee was requested if she favored her mom’s handmade clothes higher or the sort purchased in shops, she made the solid chortle by saying actually, “The store-bought variety.” Nonetheless, Eugene was moved when Rohee selected her mother after being requested to decide on between her and BLACKPINK and defined, “Rohee is a extremely massive fan of BLACKPINK.”

