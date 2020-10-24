Eugene Talks About What It Was Like To Play The Mother Of A Teenager In “The Penthouse”

Eugene lately gave an interview about her upcoming drama, “The Penthouse.”

“The Penthouse” is a brand new drama from SBS set in an unique luxurious 100-floor penthouse residence and facilities across the battle between three girls: the unapproachable queen (Lee Ji Ah), the prima donna with countless greed and ambition (Kim So Yeon), and the lady who will stick at nothing to enter excessive society (Eugene).

Eugene’s character, Oh Yoon Hee, hustles each day of her life to make it possible for her daughter, Bae Ro Na (Bae Hyun Soo), is not going to develop up poor like she did. She has guess her life on coming into the Hera Palace, the unique penthouse residence that’s the better of its form within the nation, however she finally ends up remodeling right into a villain to get what she needs.

Eugene stated, “I obtained thrills whereas studying the script. I keep in mind that after I completed, I sat there and browse it once more. Every character within the script felt so alive. Yoon Hee was additionally a personality I’d by no means performed earlier than, so I felt drawn to her.”

She continued, “Each time I begin a brand new mission, I’ve the need to tackle a brand new character that I haven’t tried earlier than. I crave enjoying numerous characters. Oh Yoon Hee is totally reverse from me in actual life, so I believed it might be a brand new problem. That’s why I’m each excited and apprehensive about enjoying her.

“I attempted laborious to think about what Oh Yoon Hee’s adolescence would have been like. Since Yoon Hee’s nature would have developed in her childhood environment, I did some analysis and thought of how her character would change naturally from there.”

Though Eugene is the mom of two daughters in actual life, her onscreen daughter is way older. She stated, “I perceive her maternal love that makes her give all of it for her daughter, however to be trustworthy, she is a personality who has a special character and perspective from me. If it was me in that state of affairs, I believe I might have made a special alternative. However as an actor, I’m attempting to convey Yoon Hee’s sincerity in order that viewers can relate to her.

“I felt a bit awkward at first enjoying the mom of a 16-year-old. I couldn’t think about it. However after I noticed the set embellished with Hyun Soo’s actual child images, I immediately felt like she was my daughter. It didn’t really feel awkward to satisfy her 16-year-old self, and I may get immersed in my emotions. I felt like I used to be seeing my future self.”

“The Penthouse” premieres on October 26 at 10:10 p.m. KST and will likely be obtainable on Viki.

