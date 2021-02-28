Eugene Thanks “Grasp In The Home” For Sending Support To “The Penthouse 2”

Eugene thanked “Grasp within the Home” for sending a snack truck in help to the set of “The Penthouse 2”!

On February 27, the actress posted a photograph of the snack truck to her private Instagram and wrote, “The snack truck that was despatched to ‘The Penthouse’ by ‘Grasp within the Home.’ We loved the meals! Thanks! Let’s work exhausting for the remainder of filming…!”

Eugene just lately appeared on the SBS selection present “Grasp within the Home” because the “grasp,” speaking about her time in S.E.S. and juggling her work and childcare obligations. Her fellow “The Penthouse” stars Kim So Yeon and Lee Ji Ah additionally appeared to speak about their hit drama and relive their embarrassing profession moments with the solid.

SBS’s smash hit “The Penthouse 2” premiered on February 19 and just lately scored an all-time excessive in scores for its second season to date.

