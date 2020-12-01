Eugenio Derbez to Star in Bilingual Comedy Series at Apple

Eugenio Derbez is about to star in a brand new comedy collection titled “Acapulco” that has been ordered to collection at Apple, Selection has discovered.

The half-hour collection, which can be shot in each Spanish and English, is impressed by the movie “How to Be a Latin Lover,” in which Derbez starred and produced.

In “Acapulco,” a younger Mexican man’s dream comes true when he will get the job of a lifetime at the most well liked resort in Acapulco. However he quickly realizes the job is much extra sophisticated than he ever imagined as all of his beliefs and morals begin to be questioned. The present takes place in 1984 with Derbez narrating and enjoying the present-day model of the primary character.

Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisernos, and Jason Shuman created the collection and also will function govt producers, with Winsberg serving as co-showrunner. Chris Harris will govt produce and function co-showrunner alongside Winsberg. Derbez and Ben Odell will govt produce through 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum will govt produce with Jason Wang co-executive producing on behalf of The Tannenbaum Firm. Gaz Alazraki will direct and govt produce the pilot. Lionsgate Tv, the place 3Pas is beneath an general deal, will produce for Apple.

A significant star in his native Mexico, Derbez has additionally discovered success with quite a few U.S. roles. As well as to “How to Be a Latin Lover,” he has just lately starred in movies corresponding to “The Indignant Birds Film 2,” “Dora and the Misplaced Metropolis of Gold,” and “Overboard.”

He’s repped by UTA and Behr Abramson Levy.

Winsberg most just lately created the NBC musical collection “Zooey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” His different TV credit embody “9JKL” and “Gossip Woman.” He’s repped by Underground Administration.

Cisneros and Shuman are each repped by McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP, with Cisneros managed by Valor Leisure Group and Shuman repped by CAA and managed by Fourth Wall Administration.