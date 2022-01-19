Euphoria actress Hurricane Reid to play Riley in HBO’s The Closing of Us sequence

Hurricane Reid, an actress recognized for her position within the sequence Euphoria, has showed via her social networks that will play Riley within the subsequent sequence of The Closing of Us that HBO is recently filming.

been via your personal twitter account the place Hurricane Reid shared the inside track, commenting on her happiness at becoming a member of the solid of The Closing of Us sequence. What is extra, has shared a work of artwork by which we will be able to see Riley with the illusion nearer to the actress than the online game personality.

I were given some NEWS 🚨 Past excited to enroll in the solid of #TheLastOfUs as Riley on @HBO. Let’s get to paintings. 🎬 2022 having a look shiny already 🕺🏽 percent.twitter.com/A1O9tg4Lna — Hurricane Reid (@stormreid) January 14, 2022

No additional main points were launched about Riley’s position in The Closing of Us sequence, although. the one time we see the nature in video video games is within the unique recreation’s DLC, Left In the back of., accompanying Ellie in a level previous to the occasions which are narrated in the principle video games.

This will likely suggest that The sequence will characteristic pictures from the previous of the characters, and even that sure licenses were taken in order that the nature of Riley returns to historical past by some means. All this, after all, are hypotheses now not showed through HBO.

The sequence of The Closing of Us is in complete filming and we’ve got already been ready to peer a number of pictures and movies of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in motion, who will play Joel and Ellie, respectively, on this upcoming HBO manufacturing.

The sequence is scheduled to premiere someday in 2022, and can achieve this immediately in the course of the HBO Max carrier.