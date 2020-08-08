Euphoria could air ‘bridge episodes’ ahead of season 2, says Zendaya

Alongside most live-action TV and movie, hit HBO collection Euphoria has been hit by main delays because of the ongoing coronavirus disaster.

Nonetheless, regardless of the second season filming pressured to shut manufacturing amid the pandemic, one of its key stars say followers could also be handled to a number of “bridge” episodes.

Zendaya – who performs struggling drug addict Rue Bennett – just lately teased viewers could also be handled to bonus materials that may be safely put to digicam.

“There’s an thought to do a pair of bridge episodes that may be shot safely however aren’t essentially half of Season 2,” she hinted to Teen Vogue. “So, hopefully, we will do these within the coming months. I can’t wait.”

The Spider-Man star added: “There’s a stunning second season that has been written, however to be able to do it the way in which we wish to do it, we have to wait till it’s safer [to film].”

However how can filming be made protected within the coronavirus period? The star gave perception into the “bubble” system that was employed whereas producing her upcoming film Malcolm & Marie, shot in July this 12 months.

“Everybody needed to quarantine and get examined to be able to shoot in isolation,” Zendaya stated. “We created our personal little bubble and made positive that when we have been in, we couldn’t go away. We have been capable of workshop and rehearse collectively — it was very very similar to a play. I did my very own hair and make-up and wearing my very own garments.”

A success with critics, Euphoria follows a bunch of teenagers by their experiences with medicine, intercourse and relationships.

The primary season landed within the UK on Sky Atlantic, on sixth August 2019, and was accessible on NOW TV and Sky Q shortly after. Season two is predicted to land on the identical platforms.

