‘Euphoria’ Evaluate: Hunter Schafer’s Special Episode Lets Jules Down

In its first season, “Euphoria” was a lightning bolt.

The HBO collection, crackling with oddity and chance, generated noise and lightweight in a way that felt new, and overdue. The present advised tales in regards to the TikTok technology with all of the emotional extra that comes with truly being a teen. And in Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, it put ahead two massively charismatic and gifted performers — the primary a well-recognized face allowed to graduate to a brand new degree of performing achievement, the second a brand-new star. The TV panorama has been somewhat dimmer with out them since “Euphoria’s” first season led to August 2019.

Evidently, present creator Sam Levinson missed these actors and their characters too. This weekend sees the launch of the second of two low season specials on HBO after a preview on HBO Max. The primary of those handled Rue (Zendaya), an addict in tentative restoration, assembly together with her sponsor following her relapse and discussing what lies forward for her. The brand new one shifts focus to Jules (Schafer) in a remedy session reflecting on the occasions of the latest previous.

This distinction is a part of why the primary “Euphoria” particular was a professional success and the brand new one, entitled “Fuck Anybody Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” sadly shouldn’t be. This episode spends quite a lot of time re-tilling acquainted floor, working via previous story with a level of fashion and aptitude that feels utilized to cover that there’s not a lot new right here. A sequence early within the episode is telling. We see a close-up of Schafer’s eye as Jules seems to be via previous photos of her relationship with Rue; they’re mirrored in her iris, toggling quickly by, as Lorde’s wrenching, emotionally-broad anthem “Legal responsibility” performs virtually in full.

Unhappy issues are unhappy, and that is unhappy, too. However it’s a simple shorthand for a giant emotional catharsis — pairing a facile recap of previous occasions with each melodramatic type and a tune from the album “Melodrama” — that feels someplace wanting what Levinson, as a director, has proven himself able to attaining. It’s padding for an episode with not fairly sufficient on its thoughts to justify bringing the band again collectively.

That this finally ends up the takeaway appears inconceivable at different factors within the episode. A lot time, as an example, is spent in a remedy session between Jules and a personality performed by Lauren Weedman. There, Jules brings up, and sometimes backs away from, huge and vital ideas on her thoughts, together with flirting with the thought of taking herself off hormone substitute remedy as a means of, doubtlessly, stepping away from a model of herself that she now sees as constructed for male pleasure. This raises in frank phrases questions {that a} potential second season may reply effectively, and Schafer is across-the-board terrific. (Remedy scenes aren’t straightforward, and Jules’s diffidence, defiance, and exploration of chance flicker throughout Schafer in intriguing counterpoint.)

However the course by Levinson has the tendency to let the script, by Levinson and Schafer collectively, down. The Rue particular, “Hassle Don’t Final All the time,” was rooted in a single dialog and was all of the simpler for that. Right here, as an alternative, cutaways to flashbacks diminish what’s occurring within the room, concurrently over-explaining and making an attempt to place that over-explaining as one thing extra suave. Flashbacks are shot so artistically as to obscure what they’re depicting for a couple of seconds. When Jules speaks to her father in regards to the unhappy case of her mom (an addict in restoration like Rue), the music is so dominant within the combine that it’s arduous to make out what Jules is saying — a victory for temper over that means.

What was charming in a full season of the present, the place info was parceled out sparingly over time, involves really feel excruciating in an hourlong sit that plainly desires to get someplace however dithers too lengthy getting there. The revelation, as an example, that Jules stays in love with a pretend account from the web is diminished by the infinite pictures of her fantasies of real-world intercourse with a person who by no means existed. It’s a crystalline character element, amid a lot retelling of Season 1, that Levinson finally ends up sensationalizing previous the purpose of sense; we lose Jules in favor of an exclamation level. As a remedy topic, Jules is evasive. However it’d have been attainable for this episode centering her to reflect that trait with out doing a lot to push us away.

That is disappointing. Schafer is a pure performer whose perspective on Jules has, via the run of “Euphoria,” appeared to be guiding the character. (Not for nothing, in spite of everything, did she find yourself a co-writer right here.) However she, like Jules, appears misplaced even inside this supposed showcase episode. The episode that opens together with her tearful eye closes on a second of catharsis (the impetus for which I cannot spoil) in Jules’ bed room. She’s weeping for what she’s misplaced, and what lies forward. Having introduced his actor up to now, Levinson shoots her via a rain-streaked window and begins a protracted zoom out, in the end obscuring Schafer, muting her, and shrinking her to a small parcel of the shot. It’s a second whose emphasis on aptitude over the extra attention-grabbing issues occurring in body says nothing good a few present the place grandeur has at all times been the purpose. The private and the actual — the issues nice actors convey — in the end can not compete with an episode of TV in love with the thought of itself.

“Fuck Anybody Who’s Not a Sea Blob” airs Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. E.T.