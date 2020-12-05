Euphoria ‘Hassle Don’t Last All the time’ Evaluation: Rue Finally Slows Down

After I consider “Euphoria,” I consider neon lights, glitter smeared throughout bleary eyes, dizzying digicam angles betraying the disoriented teenage mania that fuels it. I consider Rue (Zendaya) staring throughout a crowded room at Jules (Hunter Schafer) with such palpable longing that it hurts. I consider the beautiful final moments of the season finale, when Rue mourns Jules leaving her at a practice station by relapsing and collapsing right into a musical fever dream. I consider the final time we see her, when she’s dragged herself up a pile of writhing our bodies solely to throw herself off the cliff of them. By design, “Euphoria” is totally overwhelming, throwing an excessive amount of at its viewers and daring it to blink.

“Hassle Don’t Last All the time” does none of this. The brand new particular episode — which dropped Dec. 4 at midnight on HBO Max earlier than it’ll air Sunday evening on HBO correct — sees the present pared right down to absolutely the fundamentals. Within the aftermath of Rue’s relapse, she joins her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) at a diner after a Christmas Eve Narcotics Nameless assembly, however shortly finds herself on the ropes as soon as Ali realizes she’s excessive. Except for a gap fantasy of Rue’s potential life with Jules, all the episode is simply Rue and Ali speaking over chilly pancakes about medicine, sobriety and the exhausting wrestle of feeling suspended between the 2 extremes. (Even the idyllic Jules fantasy can’t escape the shadow of Rue’s dependancy; she barely makes it to the tip of her personal dream earlier than snorting a stashed tablet from beneath the mattress she imagines them sharing.) In actual time, this quieter episode provides Rue extra room to cycle by means of all of the phases of self-loathing after her relapse whereas Ali patiently works like hell to maintain her tethered to actuality.

It’s a outstanding change of tempo for “Euphoria,” and a meaty problem for Domingo and Zendaya, the latter recent off her historic (and hard-earned) Emmy win for Finest Actress in a Drama. From a sensible standpoint, the acute austerity of the set and script was mandatory provided that “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson wrote, shot and produced the episode in the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After a season displaying off the breadth of what an HBO finances and revolutionary digicam setups may do, the flashiest shot on this episode follows Ali out of the diner sideways by means of a window. (A beautiful shot, however a far cry from the excessive octane theatrics of one thing like the primary season’s carnival.) Even when Levinson added this interlude after mapping out season 2, although, from a story viewpoint, “Hassle Don’t Last All the time” is such a becoming bridge from the primary season to the second that it’s exhausting to think about what the following stage of “Euphoria” would seem like with out it.

Given loads of time and house on this episode to grapple along with her shattered life with out distractions, Rue goes from shrugging on the concept of getting clear — and even staying alive in any respect — to letting tears fall down her face as Ali helps her notice how a lot she nonetheless cares. And Ali, an enigmatic however elusive determine within the first season, will get to share extra of his story and philosophy in a manner that feels totally pure regardless of greater than a pair monologues spanning a number of minutes. Zendaya does a outstanding job letting Rue slowly unclench over the course of the hour, but it surely’s Domingo’s efficiency that leaves a mark. Levinson’s script can err in the direction of the pedantic — particularly when Ali tries to attach what’s occurring of their diner sales space to the true world raging exterior it — however Domingo stays completely managed all through. The moments when Ali permits himself a small smile, or perhaps a actual chuckle, are outstanding.

There’s one other particular “Euphoria” episode but to come back earlier than the second season, which is able to inevitably revert to the present’s wilder instincts and extra frenzied tempo. “Hassle Don’t Last All the time” isn’t its norm, nor does it must be. However truthfully, it’s possibly much more satisfying to observe these two bruised individuals sit throughout from one another and speak as frankly as they need about dependancy, stigma, the alluring “magnificence” of the medicine that introduced them collectively and the hope which may nonetheless unite them. Possibly a easy two-hander wouldn’t have been within the playing cards if the present hadn’t been compelled to sluggish itself down — but it surely simply could be the deep, resetting breath that each Rue and “Euphoria” want to maneuver ahead.

“Hassle Don’t Last All the time” is now accessible to stream on HBO Max.