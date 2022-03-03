Euphoria is already the second one maximum watched sequence within the historical past of HBO, even if it stays some distance from the primary position

Euphoria is now HBO’s moment maximum watched sequencesurpassed simplest (and more than likely not possible to surpass) Recreation of Thrones.

In keeping with Selection, HBO has introduced that Euphoria (its coming-of-age drama starring Zendaya) now has a mean of 16.3 million audience in line with episode. HBO started measuring viewership in its present shape in 2004, however through those measures it’s the community’s second-highest moderate viewership after Recreation of Thrones.

The closing season of Recreation of Thrones averaged 44.2 million audience in line with episode, so even if Euphoria has been extremely a hit, it does not come shut. Finally, Recreation of Thrones used to be a real international cultural obsession that used to be very tough to peer repeated.

This similar week we’ve additionally recognized all of the HBO Max information that arrive right through the month of March 2022, in case you need to understand all of the premieres that arrive.