‘Euphoria’ Special Episode Sets Premiere Date at HBO

“Euphoria” followers should wait properly into subsequent yr for season 2, however within the meantime, HBO has formally confirmed two particular episodes of the favored teen drama.

The primary is ready to air Sunday, Dec. 6 on the premium cabler, earlier than heading to stream on HBO Max. Each episodes have been produced beneath COVID-19 tips, based on sources.

Titled “Hassle Don’t Final At all times,” the primary episode will discover Rue (Zendaya) within the aftermath of being left by Jules (Hunter Schafer) at the prepare station and relapsing. The episode, written and helmed by sequence creator Sam Levinson, follows Rue as she celebrates Christmas. HBO will reveal the title, plot and date for the second episode at a later date.

Information of the specials comes nearly precisely a month after Zendaya wowed the TV world along with her beautiful Emmys win. She will likely be joined within the first particular by Colman Domingo, reprising his function as recovering addict Ali from season 1.

Zendaya confirmed the information through social media, tweeting, “We actually missed them. Two particular ‘Euphoria episodes coming quickly.”

Alongside Levinson, “Euphoria” is govt produced by Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon. Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer.

The present is produced in partnership with A24 and based mostly on the Israeli sequence of the identical identify, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from Sizzling. It was nominated for six Emmys whole, carrying residence three statuettes throughout the digital ceremony again in Sept. Apart from Zendaya’s efficiency, “Euphoria” additionally received for modern make-up and authentic music and lyrics.