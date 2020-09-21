‘Euphoria’ Star Zendaya Becomes Youngest Emmy Winner For Lead Actress In Drama

For the second yr in a row, the lead drama actress Emmy has gone to a recent face: a first-time nominee and the youngest on the poll: “Euphoria’s” Zendaya.

And Zendaya has made historical past with this win, not just for turning into the youngest-ever Emmy winner within the class (she turned 24 only a few weeks in the past; the incumbent winner Jodie Comer was 26 when she stepped on-stage to simply accept her statue in 2019), but additionally for being the second-ever Black lady to win the class, following Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Homicide”), who gained in 2015.

She thanked her household, group and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

“I admire you a lot; you’re my household,” stated Zendaya, addressing Levinson, who based mostly the sequence on his personal battle with drug dependancy. “I’m so grateful for Rue. I’m so grateful that you simply trusted me along with your story.”

“I do know this looks like a extremely bizarre time to be celebrating,” she added. “However I simply wish to say that there’s hope within the younger individuals on the market. I do know that our TV present doesn’t at all times really feel like an important instance of that, however there may be hope within the younger individuals. And I simply wish to say to all my friends on the market doing the work within the streets, I see you, I love you, I thanks.”

Zendaya gained for her gritty portrayal of teenage drug addict Rue on the HBO highschool drama, and this consideration from the Tv Academy for it marked her first-ever main awards consideration on the whole.

