Euro 2020 fixtures | Play-off dates, qualifiers, TV channels and more

Think about telling your 2019 self that we’d be sitting right here in October 2020 eagerly anticipating the Euro 2020 play-offs?

Right here we’re, three months after the finals event ought to have ended, nonetheless making an attempt to work out which groups will probably be competing.

England and Wales are already by means of the endgame, however the wait goes on for the opposite residence nations and Republic of Eire, although their fates are to turn into a lot clearer very quickly.

Scotland face Israel within the play-off semi-finals whereas Northern Eire journey to Bosnia & Herzegovina and Republic of Eire head to Slovakia.

Winners of the video games will go into play-off finals, the final hurdle earlier than qualification. To boost the pot even additional, if Northern Eire and Republic of Eire each win their semi-final showdowns, they are going to go face to face in a straight duel for a spot at Euro 2020. We’re in.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the things you could learn about tips on how to watch the upcoming Euro 2020 fixtures on TV and reside stream.

Easy methods to watch Euro 2020 play-offs on TV

Scroll down the web page for the total fixture listing full with channels.

You may watch Euro 2020 play-off clashes reside on Sky Sports activities throughout their varied channels.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

It’s also possible to select to reside stream matches with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can reside stream the video games through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Euro 2020 play-off fixtures

Thursday eighth October

Path A

Bulgaria v Hungary (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Pink Button

Iceland v Romania (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Pink Button

Path B

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Eire (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / NOW TV

Slovakia v Republic of Eire (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Soccer / NOW TV

Path C

Norway v Serbia (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Pink Button

Scotland v Israel (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV

Path D

Georgia v Belarus (5pm) Sky Sports activities Pink Button

North Macedonia v Kosovo (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Pink Button

Thursday twelfth November

Path A

Bulgaria/Hungary v Iceland/Romania (7:45pm)

Path B

Bosnia & Herzegovina/Northern Eire v Slovakia/Republic of Eire (7:45pm)

Path C

Norway/Serbia v Scotland/Israel (TBC)

Path D

Georgia/Belarus v North Macedonia/Kosovo (5pm)

When is Euro 2020?

The rearranged Euro 2020 event has been pushed again all the best way to subsequent summer season.

Particularly, the provisional dates for the event are eleventh June 2021 till eleventh July 2021.

It might take some time to get right here, however when it does, and if there are bustling stadiums of followers as soon as more, it will likely be more than definitely worth the wait…

Who has certified for Euro 2020?

A lot of groups are already secure and safe at Euro 2020 following the qualifying group stage, prepared for the play-off winners to affix them:

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Finland

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

Wales

