Euro 2020 Soccer Tournament Postponed Until Next Year Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The Euro 2020 soccer match is be postponed till 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, in accordance to a number of stories.

UEFA, European soccer’s governing physique, has been holding an emergency video convention Tuesday involving main stakeholders.

The 24-team match was due to happen from June 12-July 12 this yr at 12 venues throughout Europe, with Wembley stadium in London internet hosting the semi-finals and last.

Such a significant occasion was an apparent danger for the unfold of coronavirus, and can now happen from June 11 to July 11 subsequent yr.

The choice is a significant blow to European broadcasters and rights holders. Euro 2020 was set to be a significant occasion in the summertime schedules, attracting sturdy audiences and industrial revenues from promoting.

The choice to delay Euro 2020 will will likely be signed off by UEFA in a while Tuesday.

The Norwegian Soccer Affiliation (FA) have been first to announce the information, adopted by the French and different FAs. In a tweet, the Norwegian FA mentioned: “UEFA has determined that the European Championship is postponed to 2021. It is going to be performed from June 11 to July 11 subsequent yr. Extra data coming.”

The transfer follows the suspension of soccer in all 5 of Europe’s prime home leagues — England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany, together with the Champions League, Europa League and World Cup qualifiers.

One other summer time match, the Copa America, has additionally been postponed for 12 months, the South American Soccer Confederation (CONMEBOL) has mentioned.

The 12-team match had initially been scheduled to happen from June 12 to July 12 in Argentina and Columbia.