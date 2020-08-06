Europa League 2019/20 on TV: How to watch every fixture by date and kick-off time

The Europa League is again in motion with Manchester United among the many first groups to safe a spot within the quarter-finals of the competitors.

Man Utd – champions from three years in the past – have cruised by to the quarter-finals after defeating LASK Linz 7-1 on mixture. They triumphed 5-Zero prior to the break earlier than racking up a modest 2-1 win at Previous Trafford this week.

Quite a few heavyweights stay within the combine with a serious European trophy and a Champions League place up for grabs, in addition to a wholesome Europa League prize cash pot.

The spherical of 16 was paused halfway by due to the lockdown, that means the opposite two British sides after United are at the moment engaged in tight battles throughout the continent.

Wolves are completely having fun with their European odyssey and at the moment sit stage with Olympiakos after a 1-1 attract Greece. Their away objective could also be essential by the tip of the second leg.

Lastly, Rangers have gone additional than anybody would have anticipated. Steven Gerrard’s facet overcame some big opponents within the group stage however should overturn a 3-1 deficit after they decide up their marketing campaign towards Bayer Leverkusen.

Every sport shall be stay to absorb on BT Sport – as well as to all upcoming Champions League fixtures – and we’ve acquired all the main points you want to know.

RadioTimes.com will spherical up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every sport stay on TV and on-line.

How to watch Europa League stay on TV within the UK

Europa League video games are proven stay on BT Sport on TV, on-line and through the BT Sport app.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for a further £15 per 30 days. You can too decide up a ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels through NOW TV.

You can too purchase a month-to-month move to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing up to a contract.

For those who don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to current broadband or TV providers together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There may also be highlights packages of every sport on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights exhibits.

Europa League fixtures

All video games in UK time

Spherical of 16

Thursday sixth August

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (5:55pm) BT Sport 2

Sevilla v Roma (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Basel v Frankfurt (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Wolves v Olympiakos (8pm) BT Sport 1

Quarter-finals

Monday 10th August

Inter Milan v TBC (8pm)

Man Utd v Copenhagen (8pm)

Tuesday 11th August

Shakhtar Donetsk v TBC (8pm)

TBC v TBC (8pm)

Semi-finals

Sunday 16th August

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Last

Friday 21st August

TBC v TBC (8pm)

Europa League outcomes

Wednesday fifth August

Copenhagen 3-Zero Istanbul Basaksehir

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-Zero Wolfsburg

Inter 2-Zero Getafe

Man Utd 2-1 LASK

