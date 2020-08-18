Europa League 2019/20 on TV: How to watch every fixture by date and kick-off time

The Europa League has boiled down to two groups, greater than a 12 months because it began, and followers can count on an entertaining ultimate spectacle.

Sevilla and Inter Milan will battle it out for a the most important European trophy and a treasured Champions League in addition to the most important slice of the Europa League prize cash pie.

Man Utd – champions from three years in the past – have been dumped out of the competitors by Sevilla within the semi-finals regardless of being favourites to win the entire event.

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono was in impressed type, whereas Luuk de Jong struck the killer blow late on.

Inter reached the Europa League ultimate after stomping out Shakhtar Donetsk in a 5-Zero rout on Monday night time.

Each groups will really feel they’ve an enormous alternative to add silverware to their comparatively barren trophy cupboards in recent times, however who will maintain their nerve?

Every sport will probably be dwell to take in on BT Sport – as well as to all upcoming Champions League fixtures – and we’ve acquired all the main points you want to know.

RadioTimes.com will spherical up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every sport dwell on TV and on-line.

How to watch Europa League dwell on TV within the UK

Europa League video games are proven dwell on BT Sport on TV, on-line and through the BT Sport app.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. When you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your present contract for a further £15 per thirty days. You can even decide up a ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per thirty days which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels through NOW TV.

You can even purchase a month-to-month move to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing up to a contract.

When you don’t have or need BT broadband, you possibly can add BT Sport to present broadband or TV companies together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There may even be highlights packages of every sport on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights exhibits.

Europa League fixtures

All video games in UK time

Ultimate

Friday 21st August

Sevilla v Inter Milan (8pm) BT Sport 1

Europa League outcomes

Wednesday fifth August

Copenhagen 3-Zero Istanbul Basaksehir (agg 3-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-Zero Wolfsburg (agg 5-1)

Inter 2-Zero Getafe

Man Utd 2-1 LASK (agg 7-1)

Thursday sixth August

Bayer Leverkusen 1-Zero Rangers (agg 4-1)

Sevilla 2-Zero Roma

Basel 1-Zero Frankfurt (agg 4-0)

Wolves 1-Zero Olympiakos (agg 2-1)

Quarter-finals

Monday 10th August

Inter Milan 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Man Utd 1-Zero Copenhagen

Tuesday 11th August

Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 Basel

Wolves 0-1 Sevilla

Semi-finals

Sunday 16th August

Sevilla v Man Utd

Monday 17th August

Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk

