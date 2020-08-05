Europa League 2019/20 on TV: How to watch every fixture by date and kick-off time

The Europa League is primed and prepared to deliver you a dose of continental soccer when it returns this week in a summer season that ought to have been dominated by the Euros.

A number of high groups stay within the combine with a serious European trophy and a Champions League place up for grabs, in addition to a wholesome Europa League prize cash pot.

The spherical of 16 was paused halfway by way of due to the lockdown, that means the three British groups are resuming in very completely different positions however all in a optimistic mindset.

Manchester United, rejuvenated following a terrific finish to the Premier League season, are 5-Zero up after the primary leg in opposition to Austrian facet LASK Linz. They are going to be decided to repeat their feat of three years in the past and deliver the trophy again to Previous Trafford.

Wolves are totally having fun with their European odyssey and at present sit degree with Olympiakos after a 1-1 attract Greece. Their away purpose could also be essential by the tip of the second leg.

Lastly, Rangers have gone additional than anybody would have anticipated. Steven Gerrard’s facet overcame some enormous opponents within the group stage however should overturn a 3-1 deficit once they decide up their marketing campaign in opposition to Bayer Leverkusen.

Every sport can be stay to take in on BT Sport – as well as to all upcoming Champions League fixtures – and we’ve bought all the small print you want to know.

RadioTimes.com will spherical up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every sport stay on TV and on-line.

How to watch Europa League stay on TV within the UK

Europa League video games are proven stay on BT Sport on TV, on-line and through the BT Sport app.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your present contract for an extra £15 per thirty days. It’s also possible to decide up a ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels through NOW TV.

It’s also possible to purchase a month-to-month cross to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing up to a contract.

For those who don’t have or need BT broadband, you possibly can add BT Sport to present broadband or TV companies together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There may even be highlights packages of every sport on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights reveals.

Europa League fixtures

All video games in UK time

Spherical of 16

Wednesday fifth August

Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg (5:55pm) BT Sport ESPN

Inter v Getafe (8pm) BT Sport 2

Man Utd v LASK (8pm) BT Sport 1

Thursday sixth August

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (5:55pm) BT Sport 2

Sevilla v Roma (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Basel v Frankfurt (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Wolves v Olympiakos (8pm) BT Sport 1

Quarter-finals

Monday 10th August

TBC v TBC (8pm)

TBC v TBC (8pm)

Tuesday 11th August

TBC v TBC (8pm)

TBC v TBC (8pm)

Semi-finals

Sunday 16th August

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Ultimate

Friday 21st August

TBC v TBC (8pm)

