Europa League fixtures on TV | Watch live video games, full schedule

The Europa League returns to your TV display screen with one other recent batch of fixtures to take in live on BT Sport
A complete of 5 British groups stay alive and kicking within the event with the group selecting up 4 wins between them within the opening spherical of video games final week.
Solely Celtic misplaced out on Matchday 1 as they have been humbled by Serie A giants AC Milan.
Glaswegian rivals Rangers recorded a strong opening victory, as did the Premier League representatives.
North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham are concerned, so too are Leicester Metropolis, who narrowly missed out on a Champions League place final season.
The event will proceed with a largely unchanged format in 2020/21, and a few followers will even be permitted into stands relying on totally different nations’ newest COVID-19 tips.
BT Sport is exhibiting each sport live on TV, so we’ve narrowed down the fixtures to the UK groups on your comfort.
Try the great Europa League information beneath, with recurrently up to date match previews and TV data that can assist you watch each second.
The way to watch Europa League on TV
Each Europa League match can be proven live on BT Sport throughout its full vary of channels.
There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per 30 days. You may add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.
Live stream Europa League on-line
You may watch matches with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.
Common subscribers may stream video games by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Europa League fixtures on TV
All 8pm kick-off instances (UK) until specified. UK groups solely.
Matchday 2
Thursday twenty ninth October
AEK Athens v Leicester (5:55pm)
Antwerp v Tottenham (5:55pm)
Lille v Celtic (5:55pm)
Arsenal v Dundalk
Rangers v Lech Poznan
Matchday 3
Thursday fifth November
Ludogorets v Tottenham (5:55pm)
Benfica v Rangers (5:55pm)
Arsenal v Molde
Leicester v Braga
Celtic v Sparta Prague
Matchday 4
Thursday twenty sixth November
Molde v Arsenal (5:55pm)
Braga v Leicester (5:55pm)
Sparta Prague v Celtic (5:55pm)
Tottenham v Ludogorets
Rangers v Benfica
Matchday 5
Thursday third December
Zorya Luhansk v Leicester (5:55pm)
LASK v Tottenham (5:55pm)
AC Milan v Celtic (5:55pm)
Arsenal v Fast Wien
Rangers v Customary Liege
Matchday 6
Thursday tenth December
Dundalk v Arsenal (5:55pm)
Lech Poznan v Rangers (5:55pm)
Leicester v AEK Athens
Tottenham v Antwerp
Celtic v Lille
Europa League schedule and dates
Spherical of 32
Draw: 14th December
First legs: 18th February
Second legs: twenty fifth February
Spherical of 16
Draw: twenty sixth February
First legs: eleventh March
Second legs: 18th March
Quarter-finals
Draw: nineteenth March
First legs: eighth April
Second legs: fifteenth April
Semi-finals
Draw: nineteenth March
First legs: twenty ninth April
Second legs: sixth Might
Europa League outcomes
Matchday 1
Thursday twenty second October
Fast Vienna 1-2 Arsenal
Customary Liege 0-2 Rangers
Leicester 3-0 Zorya Luhansk
Tottenham 3-0 LASK
Celtic 1-3 AC Milan
When is the Europa League closing?
The ultimate will happen on Wednesday twenty sixth Might with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.
It will likely be held on the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland – house to Lechia Gdansk.
