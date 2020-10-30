Europa League fixtures on TV | Watch live video games, full schedule

The Europa League returns to your TV display screen with one other recent batch of fixtures to take in live on BT Sport

A complete of 5 British groups stay alive and kicking within the event with the group selecting up 4 wins between them within the opening spherical of video games final week.

Solely Celtic misplaced out on Matchday 1 as they have been humbled by Serie A giants AC Milan.

Glaswegian rivals Rangers recorded a strong opening victory, as did the Premier League representatives.

North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham are concerned, so too are Leicester Metropolis, who narrowly missed out on a Champions League place final season.

The event will proceed with a largely unchanged format in 2020/21, and a few followers will even be permitted into stands relying on totally different nations’ newest COVID-19 tips.

BT Sport is exhibiting each sport live on TV, so we’ve narrowed down the fixtures to the UK groups on your comfort.

Try the great Europa League information beneath, with recurrently up to date match previews and TV data that can assist you watch each second.

The way to watch Europa League on TV

Each Europa League match can be proven live on BT Sport throughout its full vary of channels.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per 30 days. You may add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Live stream Europa League on-line

You may watch matches with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream video games by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Europa League fixtures on TV

All 8pm kick-off instances (UK) until specified. UK groups solely.

Matchday 2

Thursday twenty ninth October

AEK Athens v Leicester (5:55pm)

Antwerp v Tottenham (5:55pm)

Lille v Celtic (5:55pm)

Arsenal v Dundalk

Rangers v Lech Poznan

Matchday 3

Thursday fifth November

Ludogorets v Tottenham (5:55pm)

Benfica v Rangers (5:55pm)

Arsenal v Molde

Leicester v Braga

Celtic v Sparta Prague

Matchday 4

Thursday twenty sixth November

Molde v Arsenal (5:55pm)

Braga v Leicester (5:55pm)

Sparta Prague v Celtic (5:55pm)

Tottenham v Ludogorets

Rangers v Benfica

Matchday 5

Thursday third December

Zorya Luhansk v Leicester (5:55pm)

LASK v Tottenham (5:55pm)

AC Milan v Celtic (5:55pm)

Arsenal v Fast Wien

Rangers v Customary Liege

Matchday 6

Thursday tenth December

Dundalk v Arsenal (5:55pm)

Lech Poznan v Rangers (5:55pm)

Leicester v AEK Athens

Tottenham v Antwerp

Celtic v Lille

Europa League schedule and dates

Spherical of 32

Draw: 14th December

First legs: 18th February

Second legs: twenty fifth February

Spherical of 16

Draw: twenty sixth February

First legs: eleventh March

Second legs: 18th March

Quarter-finals

Draw: nineteenth March

First legs: eighth April

Second legs: fifteenth April

Semi-finals

Draw: nineteenth March

First legs: twenty ninth April

Second legs: sixth Might

Europa League outcomes

Matchday 1

Thursday twenty second October

Fast Vienna 1-2 Arsenal

Customary Liege 0-2 Rangers

Leicester 3-0 Zorya Luhansk

Tottenham 3-0 LASK

Celtic 1-3 AC Milan

When is the Europa League closing?

The ultimate will happen on Wednesday twenty sixth Might with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.

It will likely be held on the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland – house to Lechia Gdansk.

