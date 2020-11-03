Europa League fixtures on TV | Watch live video games, full schedule

The Europa League fixtures maintain on coming, with one other batch of video games being performed this Thursday.

5 British groups shall be in motion, with Scottish champions Celtic the one ones nonetheless on the lookout for their first victory on this yr’s competitors, having misplaced to AC Milan and been held by Lille.

Their Previous Agency rivals Rangers have fared higher of their opening fixtures – defeating each Commonplace Liege and Lech Poznan, however the Ibrox facet now face their hardest check but with a visit to Benfica.

In the meantime, Tottenham shall be trying to bounce again from their loss at Antwerp after they take on Ludogartes, with each Arsenal and Leicester Metropolis trying to construct on their 100 per cent begins.

The match will proceed with a largely unchanged format in 2020/21, and a few followers will even be permitted into stands relying on completely different nations’ newest COVID-19 tips.

BT Sport is displaying each recreation live on TV, so we’ve narrowed down the fixtures to the UK groups in your comfort.

Take a look at the great Europa League information under, with recurrently up to date match previews and TV info that will help you watch each second.

How you can watch Europa League on TV

Each Europa League match shall be proven live on BT Sport throughout its full vary of channels.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per 30 days. You possibly can add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Live stream Europa League on-line

You possibly can watch matches with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream video games by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Europa League fixtures on TV

All 8pm kick-off instances (UK) except specified. UK groups solely.

Matchday 3

Thursday fifth November

Ludogorets v Tottenham (5:55pm)

Benfica v Rangers (5:55pm)

Arsenal v Molde

Leicester v Braga

Celtic v Sparta Prague

Matchday 4

Thursday twenty sixth November

Molde v Arsenal (5:55pm)

Braga v Leicester (5:55pm)

Sparta Prague v Celtic (5:55pm)

Tottenham v Ludogorets

Rangers v Benfica

Matchday 5

Thursday third December

Zorya Luhansk v Leicester (5:55pm)

LASK v Tottenham (5:55pm)

AC Milan v Celtic (5:55pm)

Arsenal v Speedy Wien

Rangers v Commonplace Liege

Matchday 6

Thursday tenth December

Dundalk v Arsenal (5:55pm)

Lech Poznan v Rangers (5:55pm)

Leicester v AEK Athens

Tottenham v Antwerp

Celtic v Lille

Europa League schedule and dates

Spherical of 32

Draw: 14th December

First legs: 18th February

Second legs: twenty fifth February

Spherical of 16

Draw: twenty sixth February

First legs: eleventh March

Second legs: 18th March

Quarter-finals

Draw: nineteenth March

First legs: eighth April

Second legs: fifteenth April

Semi-finals

Draw: nineteenth March

First legs: twenty ninth April

Second legs: sixth Might

Europa League outcomes

Matchday 1

Thursday twenty second October

Speedy Vienna 1-2 Arsenal

Commonplace Liege 0-2 Rangers

Leicester 3-0 Zorya Luhansk

Tottenham 3-0 LASK

Celtic 1-3 AC Milan

When is the Europa League last?

The ultimate will happen on Wednesday twenty sixth Might with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.

It will likely be held on the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland – dwelling to Lechia Gdansk.

