Europa League fixtures on TV | Watch live video games, full schedule

The Europa League fixtures maintain on coming, with one other batch of video games being performed this Thursday.
5 British groups shall be in motion, with Scottish champions Celtic the one ones nonetheless on the lookout for their first victory on this yr’s competitors, having misplaced to AC Milan and been held by Lille.
Their Previous Agency rivals Rangers have fared higher of their opening fixtures – defeating each Commonplace Liege and Lech Poznan, however the Ibrox facet now face their hardest check but with a visit to Benfica.
In the meantime, Tottenham shall be trying to bounce again from their loss at Antwerp after they take on Ludogartes, with each Arsenal and Leicester Metropolis trying to construct on their 100 per cent begins.
The match will proceed with a largely unchanged format in 2020/21, and a few followers will even be permitted into stands relying on completely different nations’ newest COVID-19 tips.
BT Sport is displaying each recreation live on TV, so we’ve narrowed down the fixtures to the UK groups in your comfort.
Take a look at the great Europa League information under, with recurrently up to date match previews and TV info that will help you watch each second.
How you can watch Europa League on TV
Each Europa League match shall be proven live on BT Sport throughout its full vary of channels.
There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per 30 days. You possibly can add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.
Live stream Europa League on-line
You possibly can watch matches with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.
Common subscribers also can stream video games by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Europa League fixtures on TV
All 8pm kick-off instances (UK) except specified. UK groups solely.
Matchday 3
Thursday fifth November
Ludogorets v Tottenham (5:55pm)
Benfica v Rangers (5:55pm)
Arsenal v Molde
Leicester v Braga
Celtic v Sparta Prague
Matchday 4
Thursday twenty sixth November
Molde v Arsenal (5:55pm)
Braga v Leicester (5:55pm)
Sparta Prague v Celtic (5:55pm)
Tottenham v Ludogorets
Rangers v Benfica
Matchday 5
Thursday third December
Zorya Luhansk v Leicester (5:55pm)
LASK v Tottenham (5:55pm)
AC Milan v Celtic (5:55pm)
Arsenal v Speedy Wien
Rangers v Commonplace Liege
Matchday 6
Thursday tenth December
Dundalk v Arsenal (5:55pm)
Lech Poznan v Rangers (5:55pm)
Leicester v AEK Athens
Tottenham v Antwerp
Celtic v Lille
Europa League schedule and dates
Spherical of 32
Draw: 14th December
First legs: 18th February
Second legs: twenty fifth February
Spherical of 16
Draw: twenty sixth February
First legs: eleventh March
Second legs: 18th March
Quarter-finals
Draw: nineteenth March
First legs: eighth April
Second legs: fifteenth April
Semi-finals
Draw: nineteenth March
First legs: twenty ninth April
Second legs: sixth Might
Europa League outcomes
Matchday 1
Thursday twenty second October
Speedy Vienna 1-2 Arsenal
Commonplace Liege 0-2 Rangers
Leicester 3-0 Zorya Luhansk
Tottenham 3-0 LASK
Celtic 1-3 AC Milan
When is the Europa League last?
The ultimate will happen on Wednesday twenty sixth Might with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.
It will likely be held on the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland – dwelling to Lechia Gdansk.
