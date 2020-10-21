Europa League fixtures on TV | Watch live video games, full schedule

The Europa League is able to mild up your Thursday nights as soon as once more with a number of high groups prepared to interact in skirmishes throughout the continent.
Three Premier League groups will be part of Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers within the group stage, with UK-based groups having fun with a robust observe report within the competitors through the years.
North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham are concerned, so too are Leicester Metropolis, who narrowly missed out on a Champions League place final season.
The event will proceed with a largely unchanged format in 2020/21, and a few followers will even be permitted into stands relying on totally different nations’ newest COVID-19 pointers.
BT Sport is exhibiting each sport live on TV, so we’ve narrowed down the fixtures to the UK groups on your comfort.
Take a look at the excellent Europa League information beneath, with usually up to date match previews and TV data that will help you watch each second.
The right way to watch Europa League on TV
Each Europa League match can be proven live on BT Sport throughout its full vary of channels.
There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15 per thirty days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV go.
Live stream Europa League on-line
You’ll be able to watch matches with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.
Common subscribers also can stream video games through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Europa League fixtures on TV
All 8pm kick-off occasions (UK) until specified. UK groups solely.
Matchday 1
Thursday twenty second October
Fast Wien v Arsenal (5:55pm) BT Sport 2
Normal Liege v Rangers (5:55pm) BT Sport 3
Leicester v Zorya Luhansk (8pm) BT Sport ESPN
Tottenham v LASK (8pm) BT Sport 2
Celtic v AC Milan (8pm) BT Sport 3
Matchday 2
Thursday twenty ninth October
Arsenal v Dundalk
AEK Athens v Leicester (5:55pm)
Antwerp v Tottenham (5:55pm)
Lille v Celtic (5:55pm)
Rangers v Lech Poznan
Matchday 3
Thursday fifth November
Ludogorets v Tottenham (5:55pm)
Benfica v Rangers (5:55pm)
Arsenal v Molde
Leicester v Braga
Celtic v Sparta Prague
Matchday 4
Thursday twenty sixth November
Molde v Arsenal (5:55pm)
Braga v Leicester (5:55pm)
Sparta Prague v Celtic (5:55pm)
Tottenham v Ludogorets
Rangers v Benfica
Matchday 5
Thursday third December
Zorya Luhansk v Leicester (5:55pm)
LASK v Tottenham (5:55pm)
AC Milan v Celtic (5:55pm)
Arsenal v Fast Wien
Rangers v Normal Liege
Matchday 6
Thursday tenth December
Dundalk v Arsenal (5:55pm)
Lech Poznan v Rangers (5:55pm)
Leicester v AEK Athens
Tottenham v Antwerp
Celtic v Lille
Europa League schedule and dates
Spherical of 32
Draw: 14th December
First legs: 18th February
Second legs: twenty fifth February
Spherical of 16
Draw: twenty sixth February
First legs: eleventh March
Second legs: 18th March
Quarter-finals
Draw: nineteenth March
First legs: eighth April
Second legs: fifteenth April
Semi-finals
Draw: nineteenth March
First legs: twenty ninth April
Second legs: sixth Might
When is the Europa League remaining?
The ultimate will happen on Wednesday twenty sixth Might with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.
It will likely be held on the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland – dwelling to Lechia Gdansk.
