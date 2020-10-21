Europa League fixtures on TV | Watch live video games, full schedule

The Europa League is able to mild up your Thursday nights as soon as once more with a number of high groups prepared to interact in skirmishes throughout the continent.

Three Premier League groups will be part of Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers within the group stage, with UK-based groups having fun with a robust observe report within the competitors through the years.

North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham are concerned, so too are Leicester Metropolis, who narrowly missed out on a Champions League place final season.

The event will proceed with a largely unchanged format in 2020/21, and a few followers will even be permitted into stands relying on totally different nations’ newest COVID-19 pointers.

BT Sport is exhibiting each sport live on TV, so we’ve narrowed down the fixtures to the UK groups on your comfort.

Take a look at the excellent Europa League information beneath, with usually up to date match previews and TV data that will help you watch each second.

The right way to watch Europa League on TV

Each Europa League match can be proven live on BT Sport throughout its full vary of channels.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15 per thirty days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV go.

Live stream Europa League on-line

You’ll be able to watch matches with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream video games through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Europa League fixtures on TV

All 8pm kick-off occasions (UK) until specified. UK groups solely.

Matchday 1

Thursday twenty second October

Fast Wien v Arsenal (5:55pm) BT Sport 2

Normal Liege v Rangers (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Leicester v Zorya Luhansk (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Tottenham v LASK (8pm) BT Sport 2

Celtic v AC Milan (8pm) BT Sport 3

Matchday 2

Thursday twenty ninth October

Arsenal v Dundalk

AEK Athens v Leicester (5:55pm)

Antwerp v Tottenham (5:55pm)

Lille v Celtic (5:55pm)

Rangers v Lech Poznan

Matchday 3

Thursday fifth November

Ludogorets v Tottenham (5:55pm)

Benfica v Rangers (5:55pm)

Arsenal v Molde

Leicester v Braga

Celtic v Sparta Prague

Matchday 4

Thursday twenty sixth November

Molde v Arsenal (5:55pm)

Braga v Leicester (5:55pm)

Sparta Prague v Celtic (5:55pm)

Tottenham v Ludogorets

Rangers v Benfica

Matchday 5

Thursday third December

Zorya Luhansk v Leicester (5:55pm)

LASK v Tottenham (5:55pm)

AC Milan v Celtic (5:55pm)

Arsenal v Fast Wien

Rangers v Normal Liege

Matchday 6

Thursday tenth December

Dundalk v Arsenal (5:55pm)

Lech Poznan v Rangers (5:55pm)

Leicester v AEK Athens

Tottenham v Antwerp

Celtic v Lille

Europa League schedule and dates

Spherical of 32

Draw: 14th December

First legs: 18th February

Second legs: twenty fifth February

Spherical of 16

Draw: twenty sixth February

First legs: eleventh March

Second legs: 18th March

Quarter-finals

Draw: nineteenth March

First legs: eighth April

Second legs: fifteenth April

Semi-finals

Draw: nineteenth March

First legs: twenty ninth April

Second legs: sixth Might

When is the Europa League remaining?

The ultimate will happen on Wednesday twenty sixth Might with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.

It will likely be held on the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland – dwelling to Lechia Gdansk.

