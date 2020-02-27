Europa League prize money 2019/20: How much can every team earn?

The Europa League continues to offer loads of drama with a bunch of high-profile groups battling it out for silverware.

In addition to a serious European trophy to their identify, golf equipment are battling it out for a hefty slice of money. Although not as sizeable as Champions League prize money quantities on supply, there’s nonetheless loads of incentive to carry out.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how much every team can earn primarily based on efficiency within the 2019/20 Europa League.

Europa League prize money 2019/20

Prize money accumulates because the rounds progress

Reaching the group phases: £2.3m

Reaching the spherical of 32: £0.4m

Reaching the spherical of 16: £0.9m

Reaching the quarter-finals: £1.2m

Reaching the semi-finals: £2m

Reaching the ultimate: £3.7m

Profitable the ultimate: £3.3m

Whole for profitable Europa League: £13.8m

Plus:

£0.5m per group stage win

£0.2m per group stage draw

£0.8m for group stage winners

£0.4m for group stage runners up

Try our complete Europa League fixtures on TV information