Europa League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Europa League has further spice in 2019/20 from a British perspective with 5 representatives nonetheless going robust within the match.

Wolves are loving life on the continent, whereas Manchester United and Arsenal have additionally reached the knockout phases.

Outdated Agency duo Celtic and Rangers spherical off the British contingent and can each have lofty ambitions after reaching this stage of the competitors.

RadioTimes.com will spherical up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and the way to watch every game stay on TV and on-line.

How to watch Europa League stay on TV within the UK

Europa League video games are proven stay on BT Sport on TV, on-line and by way of the BT Sport app.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for a further £15 monthly. You can too choose up a ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of NOW TV.

You can too purchase a month-to-month go to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing up to a contract.

For those who don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to present broadband or TV companies together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There can even be highlights packages of every game on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights reveals.

Europa League fixtures

All video games in UK time

Spherical of 32 – First leg

Thursday 20th February

Sporting CP v İstanbul Başakşehir (5:55pm) Watch: BT Sport Additional

Ludogorets v Inter (5:55pm) Watch: BT Sport Additional 2

Frankfurt v Salzburg (5:55pm) Watch: BT Sport Additional

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica (5:55pm) Watch: BT Sport Additional

Getafe v Ajax (5:55pm) Watch: BT Sport Additional

Preview: Copenhagen v Celtic (5:55pm) Watch: BT Sport 3

CFR Cluj v Sevilla (5:55pm) Watch: BT Sport Additional

Preview: Membership Brugge v Man Utd (5:55pm) Watch: BT Sport 2

Preview: Wolves v Espanyol (8:00pm) Watch: BT Sport ESPN

Wolfsburg v Malmö (8:00pm) Watch: BT Sport Additional

Roma v Gent (8:00pm) Watch: BT Sport Additional

Preview: Rangers v Braga (8:00pm) Watch: BT Sport 3

Bayer Leverkusen v Porto (8:00pm) Watch: BT Sport Additional 2

APOEL v Basel (8:00pm) Watch: BT Sport Additional

Preview: Olympiakos v Arsenal (8:00pm) Watch: BT Sport 2

AZ Alkmaar v LASK (8:00pm) Watch: BT Sport Additional

Spherical of 32 – Second leg

Wednesday 26th February

Braga v Rangers (5:00pm)

Thursday 27th February

Espanyol v Wolves (5:55pm)

Malmö v Wolfsburg (5:55pm)

Gent v Roma (5:55pm)

Porto v Bayer Leverkusen (5:55pm)

Basel v APOEL (5:55pm)

LASK v AZ Alkmaar (5:55pm)

İstanbul Başakşehir v Sporting CP (5:55pm)

Inter v Ludogorets (8:00pm)

Salzburg v Frankfurt (8:00pm)

Benfica v Shakhtar Donetsk (8:00pm)

Ajax v Getafe (8:00pm)

Celtic v Copenhagen (8:00pm)

Sevilla v CFR Cluj (8:00pm)

Arsenal v Olympiakos (8:00pm)

Man Utd v Membership Brugge (8:00pm)

Spherical of 16

Draw: Friday 28th February

First leg: Thursday 12th March

Second leg: Thursday 19th March

Quarter-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: Thursday ninth April

Second leg: Thursday 16th April

Semi-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: Thursday 30th April

Second leg: Thursday seventh Could

Ultimate

Wednesday 27th Could