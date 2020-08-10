EuropaCorp Appoints Media Veteran Axel Duroux as Chief Executive

Media business veteran, Axel Duroux has been appointed chief govt of EuropaCorp, the French manufacturing firm that’s intently related to Luc Besson.

Duroux will be a part of the corporate from Sept. 1 and is anticipated to be invited to affix the board of administrators on the subsequent shareholders’ common assembly. Besson, who beforehand held each CEO and chairman roles, will develop into non-executive chairman of the board and deal with his function as EuropaCorp’s creative director.

Duroux joins from public relations agency Brunswick, the place he was senior companion and head of the Paris department. Having began out as a photo-journalist Duroux has since accrued a wealth of media administration expertise with govt roles at RTL Radio (France), TF1 Group, and Endemol France. He has additionally held non govt roles at Eurodisney, l’INA (the French Nationwide Audiovisual Institute), Stereopictures SPK (Korea) and at TV broadcaster M6.

The reshuffle follows a refinancing of the corporate by U.S.-based Vine Various Investments, which additionally noticed Vine develop into EuropaCorp’s largest shareholder and Besson’s Frontline firm lowered from a 38% stake to a 10.6% holding. EuropaCorp, which is listed on the C part of the Euronext Paris bourse, misplaced $125 million within the 12 months to March 2019. Revenues fell by 50% to $45 million within the following six months to September 2019.

Earlier than the coronavirus hiatus, EuropaCorp had not had a movie in manufacturing for 2 years. The $100 million capital injection by Vine was supposed to enhance the corporate’s funds and to restart film-making. The schedule proposed annual output of two English-language and one French movie per 12 months. The corporate’s distribution actions, which beforehand spanned the U.S. and France, will probably be restricted to France solely.

Besson is certainly one of France’s most iconic and commercially profitable film-makers, with a filmography that features “The Massive Blue,” “The Fifth Aspect,” “The Skilled,” “Lucy” and “Taken.” However “Anna” his final effort as director grossed solely $31 million worldwide, whereas his earlier “Valerian and the Metropolis of a Thousand Planets” value a reported $177 million to make, however solely grossed $226 million.

Besson has additionally had a checkered monitor file as an govt. He was discovered responsible earlier this 12 months of getting unlawfully dismissed a feminine assistant. He was additionally accused of rape by actor Sand Van Roy. Her preliminary prison criticism was dismissed by the Paris prosecutor. Besson was additionally discovered responsible of plagiarizing John Carpenter’s movie “Escape From New York” along with his 2012 space-set “Lockout.”