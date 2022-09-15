Europe confirms a historic fine to Google of 4,125 million euros for imposing “its Android” on manufacturers

In 2018 we were aware of a historic fine by the European Union to the Google giant for a value of 4,340 million euros, exceeding the famous fine of 2,420 million euros in 2017. After a long process of appeals by Google, finally the European justice has not given them the reason confirming the sanction, although lowering it several million to 4,125 million euros.

This fine came directly from the European Commission for preventing consumers benefit from effective competition in an area as important as mobile. This translates to Google imposes manufacturers who want to make full use of Android to meet different requirements. In this way, it comes to have a completely dominant position, not leaving the necessary freedom to users to be able to enjoy real competition.

In order to affirm this, the European Commission affirmed that Google always obliges manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and Google Chrome on devices if you want to have the Play Store on devices with the corresponding license. In addition, different payments from Google to manufacturers to have the Google application installed exclusively on devices have also been demonstrated.





All this adds up to the fact that Google also has prevented manufacturers from using adapted versions of Android without their approval. In the case of doing so, they would not have the right to freely use Google services and applications. This is clearly a monopoly practice that binds manufacturers to use the same base Android version if they want to offer Google services that are highly demanded by users.

In this case, the European Commission imposed this historic measure, although it has come a long way in the last four years. Now the European justice has wanted to review this dominant position on the part of Google, confirming it in almost its entirety. The only thing that Google has been able to benefit from its resource has been a reduction in the fine of around 200 million eurosbeing somewhat insignificant when dealing with figures that exceed 4,000 million euros.

In addition to this, the European Commission also imposed that Google should end these practices. In this way, Android is expected to have real competition in the market. without any obstacles when using Google applications. In this way, in the future the need to reduce the market share that Android may have in Europe with the freedom of manufacturers to create new operating systems is explored.

Via | The world